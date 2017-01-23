AAR Airlift Group Achieves NAAMTA Medical Transport Accreditation

AAR Airlift Group is pleased to have received the important NAAMTA Accreditation. This milestone accomplishment reflects AAR’s commitment to the highest levels of safety management and quality patient care.

AAR Airlift Group, a provider of aviation support services to the United States Department of Defense, has achieved medical transport accreditation. Servicing the US military, AAR Airlift Group plays an essential role in providing life saving medical transport services in austere environments.

Following a comprehensive audit of administrative documentation, medical practices, and facilities, NAAMTA (National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications) is awarding AAR Airlift Group medical transport accreditation for their basic life support program. NAAMTA accreditation is recognized and approved by the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Veteran Affairs. By attaining NAAMTA Accreditation, AAR Airlift Group confirms their dedication to safety and patient care, and meets the requirements of their government contracts.

The NAAMTA accreditation program is based on standards of excellence that focus on the fundamental elements of medical transport, and incorporate the principles of quality management. NAAMTA accreditation is the result a review of policies, procedures, processes, along with employee interviews and on-site evaluations, all conducted utilizing ISO 9001:2008 auditing guidelines.

Nancy Purcell, NAAMTA’s Director of Clinical Operations said, “AAR Airlift Group has demonstrated a level of attention to detail and thoroughness that exemplifies the goals accreditation brings to the medical transport industry—high operational safety and increased quality of patient care. AAR’s ability to meet the needs of medical transport in very austere and remote areas of the world speaks to their commitment to bring medical care to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to access such services. NAAMTA is honored to associate with AAR Airlift in providing lifesaving excellence.”

“AAR Airlift Group is pleased to have received the important NAAMTA Accreditation. This milestone accomplishment reflects AAR’s commitment to the highest levels of safety management and quality patient care,” said Jeffrey Wehrenberg, President of AAR Airlift Group.

In addition to the accreditation award, AAR Airlift joins the NAAMTA Alliance. NAAMTA Alliance members are held in high esteem for meeting stringent requirements that define and influence transport operational excellence. The NAAMTA Alliance unifies accredited organizations in the vanguard of continuous improvement in the medical transport industry.

About NAAMTA

NAAMTA is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement. NAAMTA is globally recognized for its ISO 9001:2008 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in their accreditation program. NAAMTA’s certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar accredited to certify organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.

NAAMTA has successfully made great strides in identifying key best practices to improve the standard of performance among EMS providers at the national and global levels.

Through a dynamic approach to auditing and a vast array of web-based reporting and learning tools for members, NAAMTA distinguishes itself as an accreditation source interested in providing services to their members and work toward the improvement of medical transportation practices.

About AAR

AAR is a leading provider of aviation services to the worldwide commercial aerospace and government/defense industries. AAR is a trusted partner to customers in over 100 countries, supporting safe air transport of passengers, cargo and parts around the world.

AAR Airlift Group provides aviation services in support of expeditionary operations worldwide. The Company provides passenger and cargo transport, aeromedical services, night vision operations, aerial delivery, search and rescue (SAR), and other special mission services. AAR Airlift Group's fleet of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft serves peacekeeping organizations and government customers in Afghanistan, Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Western Pacific & Indian Oceans.

Roylen “Griff” Griffin

Executive Director

NAAMTA

P.O. Box 111

American Fork, UT 84003

(801) 756-7215

http://www.naamta.com