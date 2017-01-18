Wayside Technology Group Launches New Website and Brand Refresh

New Year, New Look, New Site “We’re confident that the aesthetic redesign will provide a more engaging, comprehensive and user-friendly experience for visitors," stated Simon Nynens, Chairman and CEO of Wayside Technology Group.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG), an international technology channel company that markets hardware and software – directly and through resellers – to information technology professionals worldwide, announced today the launch of their new redesigned website and brand refresh. This comes shortly after their corporate headquarters relocated from Shrewsbury, New Jersey into a new 20,000 square foot facility located in Eatontown, New Jersey.

The major changes to the website include a new responsive user-friendly interface that allows users of both MAC or PC, desktop or mobile, to navigate more easily through the site’s content pages. There’s also the addition of a culture aspect section, with the goal being to attract top talent – particularly millennials - seeking jobs in the Central New Jersey area. “We’re confident that the aesthetic redesign will provide a more engaging, comprehensive and user-friendly experience for visitors. We also believe the site redesign reflects us as the innovative and modern company Wayside Technology Group prides itself as being, and is reflective of the direction we are heading as a company,” stated Simon Nynens, Chairman and CEO of Wayside Technology Group.

The redesigned website which was unveiled today, along with a new Wayside Technology Group logo, were created to support the company’s branding efforts, as well as to complement their new state-of-the-art office design. “Our new logo and website will communicate to visitors that Wayside Technology Group is a visionary leader in the tech space, proving our value and validity for years to come,” added Simon Nynens.

The revamped site is now live at http://www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982 and is a unified and integrated technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Bluebeam Software, CA Technologies, Dell Software, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindjet, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer, Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.waysidetechnology.com.

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, and contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.