How does a business know if they are relevant online these days? They may find themselves scrambling to learn the answer while trying to constantly adjust to the continuous growth of technology. The Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc. team doesn’t just want to tell people whether they are relevant or not, it is a goal to educate others about what that means. Search engine optimization is a great first starting point and that’s precisely the topic of discussion for Rob Stone, CEO and president of Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc., at tomorrow’s meeting hosted by the Public Relations Society of America in Oklahoma City.

This meeting is open to those in the Metro OKC area with ticket prices being listed here. Normally, Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc. will help any business from all over the nation, but this is a unique opportunity for local businesses.

During this meeting, Rob will provide an overview of where search engine optimization (also known as SEO) will be in 2017 and the tried and true techniques for social relevancy in the coming year. Furthermore, Rob plans to speak about the ins and outs of SEO and how each business can utilize this tool.

Keeping up-to-date on everything connected to SEO, analytics, and social media can be overwhelming at times with the never-ending changes being introduced. Whether a business has always dealt with their digital efforts or their role has grown to include managing digital efforts for their organization, this is a can’t miss meeting.

Any local company looking to learn a little more about digital relevancy in 2017 should consider attending this meeting. It will be held January 18th, 2017 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the UCO Boathouse. Click here for directions.

If a business member cannot make it to the meeting, but they are still interested in learning more about expanding digital marketing efforts in 2017, feel free to give Marketing 2 Point 0, Inc. a call @ 405-757-4540 to schedule a time to talk about website and marketing efforts.