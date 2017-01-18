This week, Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States. And as the President-Elect prepares to take over the White House, there are a lot of questions about some of the policies Mr. Trump and Congress will look to enact.

The Agriculture Industry could see a lot of changes with the new Administration. Policy initiatives discussed during the campaign promise to be hot topics in the ag world.



What policy proposals will impact farmers and the country’s agricultural economics?

New trade policies that could impact U.S. ag industry

The new Farm Bill

Who will be nominated as Secretary of Agriculture?

AAEA has experts available to give insight into these and other topics involving agriculture and economics. If you are interested in setting up an interview with one of our experts, please contact Jay Saunders in the AAEA Business Office.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 20 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes two journals, the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.