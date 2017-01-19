SAE International to Host 6th Annual CyberAuto Challenge

The Challenge is a five-day practicum-based workshop where students participate in a series of classroom discussions moderated by leading cybersecurity experts, as well as hands-on work.

SAE International announces it will once again host the SAE Battelle CyberAuto Challenge™. Now in its sixth year, the CyberAuto Challenge will take place at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan in the heart of the automotive industry. The groundbreaking cybersecurity event will be held on August 6-11.

The Challenge is a five-day practicum-based workshop where students participate in a series of classroom discussions moderated by leading cybersecurity experts, as well as hands-on work. Students are placed on teams comprised equally of students and professionals, including automotive engineers, government engineers, and ethical “white-hat” hackers. The teams work on real cars to find real answers to the challenges posed by cybersecurity in automobiles, to identify automotive cybersecurity trends and develop talent in a new technical discipline in a high-tech industry.

The Challenge fosters collaboration and creativity amongst different cross-sectors of the automotive and cybersecurity industries. Industry professionals benefit from the fresh perspectives offered by high-performing high school and college students. Students learn from industry experts and gain hands-on learning experience.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that an educated workforce is crucial to improving the cybersecurity. In its Cybersecurity Best Practices for Modern Vehicles document, NHTSA noted it supports for educational competitions that include cybersecurity elements such as the SAE Battelle Cyber Auto Challenge.

For a chance to participate, students must be nominated by a teacher or school administrator. Students must also submit a resume or letter detailing their skills and interest and participate in online preparatory educational screening sessions. The top applicants are chosen and invited to attend the Challenge free of charge. Food, lodging, and local transportation are all provided.

For more information about the 2017 SAE Battelle CyberAuto Challenge™ and nominations, please visit http://www.sae.org/events/cyberauto. As mentioned above, The Challenge is free for students to attend, but only through the support of our sponsors. Visit http://www.sae.org/events/cyberauto/sponsor to find out how you can help support the automotive industry and foster the future cybersecurity workforce.

