Global Food Safety Resource Launches New Website GFSR 3.0

Global Food Safety Resource (GFSR) is pleased to kick off the New Year with the launch of its newly redesigned website, “GFSR 3.0,” which company CEO Tina Brillinger says features a refreshed interface combined with improved navigation that will help site visitors find relevant content more easily as we grow.

“We've spoken to many of our stakeholders and determined that in order to expand our educational resources we needed a platform to support more interactive learning experiences that included: video interviews, webinars, panel discussions and eLearning,” Ms. Brillinger says. “The new website also provides greater exposure for GFSR’s advertising clients and sponsors, and will allow us to integrate the new food safety training platform, currently under development, that will be launched in late spring.”

Ms. Brillinger notes that the new website takes into account the information GFSR obtained from a major review and analysis that was conducted last year. The review focused primarily on finding ways to improve engagement while continuing to improve the provision of food safety information to GFSR's core audience, which is comprised of food safety professionals in processing and manufacturing, grocery and retail, production, food-service and hospitality, packaging, and transportation and distribution; our readers operate out of countless communities around the world and are responsible for supplying safe food to global markets.

Having celebrated its sixth year in business last November, GFSR also used the review opportunity to determine how to update all of its systems to provide more seamless communication with its member subscribers. “It’s important for us to ensure our audience receives relevant information on the topics that matter most to them,” says Brillinger.

This falls out of GFSR’s mission, which is to educate food professionals operating in global supply chains about best practices for food safety, including regulatory and industry updates to meet compliance.

“We work with international food safety experts to provide practical insights and resources,” Ms. Brillinger says. “At the same time, we seek to provide tools and solutions to help businesses protect their consumers and brand, while mitigating their food safety risk.”

GFSR is the only world-leading supplier of food safety information, resources and solutions to food professionals in 60 languages that is responsive on a mobile interface, Ms. Brillinger notes.

“We are highly collaborative and completely dedicated to the idea that, together, we can make food safe,” she says. “We invite people to check us out online and subscribe to become a Member so they don’t miss an opportunity to receive valuable take-aways to improve their food safety systems." Visit us online at http://www.globalfoodsafetyresource.com

