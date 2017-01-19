Honor Society Announces 2017 Chapter Recognition Designations

"These chapters have demonstrated hard work, campus leadership and commitment to the Honor Society mission," said Honor Society Executive Director, Michael Moradian, “We are excited to see their success continue in the upcoming year.”

Honor Society is proud to announce the top Honor Society chapters of 2017. The top chapters are designated into the categories of Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Platinum is the highest recognition designation that an Honor Society chapter can be recognized in. These recognition designations represent the hard work the chapters have demonstrated in 2016.

The 2017 Platinum Honor Society chapters include: Penn State University (Honor Society Alpha Iota), The University of Texas - San Antonio (Honor Society Alpha Epsilon) and The University of Houston (Honor Society Alpha Nu).

The 2017 Gold Honor Society chapters include: The University of Texas - El Paso (Honor Society Alpha Lambda), Capital University (Honor Society Alpha Rho), Fort Valley State University (Honor Society Alpha Tau), DeVry University North Brunswick (Honor Society Alpha Upsilon), and The University of Illinois at Chicago (Honor Society Alpha Chi).

The 2017 Silver Honor Society chapters include: St. Cloud State University (Honor Society Alpha Alpha), Old Dominion University (Honor Society Alpha Gamma), North Carolina Central University (Honor Society Alpha Beta), Northern Arizona University (Honor Society Alpha Omicron), The University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign (Honor Society Alpha Pi). and East Carolina University (Honor Society Alpha Sigma).

The chapters that received Platinum, Gold, and Silver designations are the chapters that excelled in their representation of the society, committed to the Honor Society Mission, and completed the required trainings and meetings.

