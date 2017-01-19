Liveclicker Announces Record Growth in 2016

Cupertino, CA (PRWEB) January 19, 2017
Liveclicker, Inc. (http://www.liveclicker.com), a global provider of interactive, personalized email marketing solutions for consumer-facing brands, today announced record growth for its 2016 fiscal year, with subscription revenue up 260%, a net addition of 120 enterprise clients, and accelerated product innovation.
Market Momentum
- 260% increase in subscription revenue year-on-year
- 290% increase in live content impressions served year-on-year
- 35th consecutive quarter of profitability
- 120 new enterprise clients
Top-shelf brands including Best Buy, GE, Kroger, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nintendo chose Liveclicker to power live contextual personalization to enhance email marketing program performance during calendar 2016. Others, including 7 For All Mankind, Showtime Networks, Chico’s, Discover, and American Eagle Outfitters migrated to Liveclicker from an incumbent provider, underscoring the firm's strong market momentum as it continues to innovate at a pace unmatched in the industry.
"Liveclicker continues to accelerate at breakneck speed," said Justin Foster, Co-Founder and Vice President of Market Development. "In 2017, the company plans to further accelerate growth while cementing its market leadership position."
Product Momentum
- First to market with an integrated suite of kinetic email applications, including LiveReveal, LiveSlides, and LivePolls
- First to market with LiveRender capability to programmatically add custom animations and charts to email
- First to market with an iOS 10 embedded video in email solution that is backward-compatible with all older versions of iOS mail clients
- Deep triggers integration, enabling real-time content personalization throughout the entire customer lifecycle
- Developed behavioral integration with contextual personalization, allowing clients to deploy richer targeting within email at open-time
"The email marketing landscape is evolving along the paths of two mega-trends: interactivity and personalization," said Xavier Casanova, Co-Founder and CEO of Liveclicker. "Liveclicker is uniquely positioned to capitalize as we sit at the nexus of these trends and offer disruptive technology to help email marketers gain a competitive edge. We are excited to lead in this new world and actively participate in the transformation of the email channel."
About Liveclicker
Founded in 2008, Liveclicker is a global provider of interactive, personalized email marketing solutions for consumer-facing brands. The company launched contextual personalization to the marketplace in 2009 with the development of its VideoEmail platform, then expanded to enable a range of interactive, real-time content applications that are used by email marketers throughout the customer lifecycle. Leading brands including 1-800-FLOWERS, AT&T, Costco Wholesale, Petco, and Royal Caribbean rely on Liveclicker every day to drive rich email experiences that lead to lasting customer engagement.