Liveclicker Announces Record Growth in 2016

Liveclicker, Inc. (http://www.liveclicker.com), a global provider of interactive, personalized email marketing solutions for consumer-facing brands, today announced record growth for its 2016 fiscal year, with subscription revenue up 260%, a net addition of 120 enterprise clients, and accelerated product innovation.

Market Momentum



260% increase in subscription revenue year-on-year

290% increase in live content impressions served year-on-year

35th consecutive quarter of profitability

120 new enterprise clients

Top-shelf brands including Best Buy, GE, Kroger, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nintendo chose Liveclicker to power live contextual personalization to enhance email marketing program performance during calendar 2016. Others, including 7 For All Mankind, Showtime Networks, Chico’s, Discover, and American Eagle Outfitters migrated to Liveclicker from an incumbent provider, underscoring the firm's strong market momentum as it continues to innovate at a pace unmatched in the industry.

"Liveclicker continues to accelerate at breakneck speed," said Justin Foster, Co-Founder and Vice President of Market Development. "In 2017, the company plans to further accelerate growth while cementing its market leadership position."

Product Momentum

First to market with an integrated suite of kinetic email applications, including LiveReveal, LiveSlides, and LivePolls

First to market with LiveRender capability to programmatically add custom animations and charts to email

First to market with an iOS 10 embedded video in email solution that is backward-compatible with all older versions of iOS mail clients

Deep triggers integration, enabling real-time content personalization throughout the entire customer lifecycle

Developed behavioral integration with contextual personalization, allowing clients to deploy richer targeting within email at open-time

"The email marketing landscape is evolving along the paths of two mega-trends: interactivity and personalization," said Xavier Casanova, Co-Founder and CEO of Liveclicker. "Liveclicker is uniquely positioned to capitalize as we sit at the nexus of these trends and offer disruptive technology to help email marketers gain a competitive edge. We are excited to lead in this new world and actively participate in the transformation of the email channel."

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker is a global provider of interactive, personalized email marketing solutions for consumer-facing brands. The company launched contextual personalization to the marketplace in 2009 with the development of its VideoEmail platform, then expanded to enable a range of interactive, real-time content applications that are used by email marketers throughout the customer lifecycle. Leading brands including 1-800-FLOWERS, AT&T, Costco Wholesale, Petco, and Royal Caribbean rely on Liveclicker every day to drive rich email experiences that lead to lasting customer engagement.