St. Joseph's College Earns Best Online Program Ranking

St. Joseph’s College (SJC) was recently ranked as having one of the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report for 2017. This is the first time that SJC was included in the online program rankings. Earlier this academic year, SJC was also selected as one of the nation’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report in the Regional Universities–North category and one of the Best Colleges for Veterans in the north.

“With its inception in 2015, SJC Online began offering students a pragmatic pathway to achieving their goals, with the same commitment to engaged learning that SJC has demonstrated for over a century,” said SJC President Dr. Jack P. Calareso. “We are very proud to have our online programs recognized for their great quality and reputation.”

Expanding SJC’s educational mission to reach regional, national and international populations, SJC Online, the College’s fully online learning community, was launched two years ago to offer students the opportunity to earn an undergraduate or graduate degree, advanced certificate or dual degree online.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,200 online programs to decide on the rankings of 308 schools. With campuses in Brooklyn, Long Island and Online, SJC earned a tie-ranking of 126 and was selected to this year’s list of Best Online Bachelor’s Programs based upon student engagement; faculty credentials and training; student services and technology; admissions selectivity and peer reputation. While compiling the rankings, U.S. News & World Report weighed how online bachelor’s programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

ABOUT ST. JOSEPH'S COLLEGE

St. Joseph’s College has been dedicated to providing a diverse population of students in the New York metropolitan area with an affordable education rooted in the liberal arts tradition since 1916. Independent and coeducational, the College provides a strong academic and value-oriented education at the undergraduate and graduate levels, aiming to prepare each student for a life characterized by integrity, intellectual and spiritual values, social responsibility and service. Through SJC Brooklyn, SJC Long Island and SJC Online, the College offers degrees in 49 majors, special course offerings and certificates, affiliated and pre-professional programs.