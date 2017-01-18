Opal Kelly ZEM5310

Opal Kelly, a leading producer of powerful FPGA modules that provide essential device-to-computer interconnect using USB or PCI Express, announced the ZEM5310 USB 3.0 FPGA Module, combining a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and an Altera Cyclone V E FPGA into a compact business-card sized form factor suitable for prototyping, testing, and production-ready integration. The ZEM5310 USB interface delivers real-world transfer rates exceeding 350 MB/s. The module includes integrated DDR3 memory, high-efficiency power supplies, and abundant I/O for system interfaces. Opal Kelly's FrontPanel SDK is included with the module.

The ZEM5310 measures only 75mm x 50mm x 15.88mm (2.95" x 1.97" x 0.63"), includes the Altera 5CEFA4U23 FPGA, USB 3.0 interface, 256 Mb SPI Flash, 100 MHz low-jitter clock oscillator, and 512 MiB DDR3 SDRAM. The ZEM5310 fully supports Opal Kelly’s popular cross-platform FrontPanel SDK for FPGA configuration and host communication using a comprehensive API in C/C++, C#, Python, Java, and Ruby programming languages. The ZEM5310 may also be configured to boot the FPGA in non-tethered mode from the on-board SPI Flash. Several on-board power supplies efficiently generate all required power rails from a single 5-volt input. The standard configuration includes the -7 FPGA speed grade for improved performance and easier timing closure.

The ZEM5310 is a perfect match for the company’s Integration and Evaluation target markets. System integrators can build fully-operational prototype and production designs with peripherals developed in-house. Device manufacturers can leverage the FrontPanel SDK and a proven off-the-shelf platform to build evaluation boards for devices such as image sensors and data acquisition devices.

Opal Kelly integration modules include the indispensable FrontPanel SDK, a powerful trio of firmware, software, and programmable hardware blocks that connect the engineer’s software application and FPGA firmware. The FrontPanel SDK dramatically reduces development time and risk and accelerates time to market. The multi-platform, multi-language FrontPanel programmer’s interface (API) accommodates most development environments and provides a consistent, easy-to-use architecture supporting Opal Kelly’s USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices. The FrontPanel SDK has over a decade of demonstrated success, proven and refined in thousands of customer deployments worldwide, across diverse applications and industries.

The ZEM5310 is available now with the Altera Cyclone V E A4 device density. The ZEM5310-A4 is in stock and available now through Opal Kelly’s online web store at $499.95 (qty 1) with volume discounts starting at 10 pieces. An optional breakout board (BRK5310) is also available as a reference design and to provide prototype access to the high-density connectors. The BRK5310 is $39.95. Additional device densities are available for orders starting at 100 pieces. Please contact Opal Kelly for more information.

Opal Kelly, founded in 2004, offers a range of powerful, off-the-shelf, FPGA integration modules and the robust, easy-to-use Opal Kelly FrontPanel SDK. Opal Kelly production-ready integration modules are perfect for all phases of product development from prototyping, through test and development, and OEM integration. The Opal Kelly FrontPanel SDK provides essential high speed device-to-computer interconnect on supported USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices. Development engineers, researchers, teachers, and serious hobbyists, worldwide, use Opal Kelly modules for a versatile and economical interconnect solution that shortens development time, fills expertise gaps, and dramatically accelerates time to market. For more information, or to purchase Opal Kelly products, please visit http://www.opalkelly.com.