Show me the money! That’s what every senior leader says to their human resource professional or employee training and development department when any program’s initiated. They want to see a return on investment. They want to see results… results that can be measured. The ability to measure has been a perpetual dilemma for the C-suite, human resource professional and talent manager for years.

In her latest executive briefing, business growth strategist and leadership-organizational development consultant JoAnn Corley, offers compelling information to finally address this struggle.

Show Me The Money! Solving the Mystery of ROI to Unlock Profits and Increase Company Value reveals a profit generating approach to working with employee performance that quickly increases revenue. It presents unique yet easy to use methods to determine the financial value of employee performance and calculate return on investment in a variety of employee performance scenarios.

“So much money is wasted or misallocated in the human resource and talent management industries,” Corley explained, “Decision-makers have long needed practical information and a painless framework to connect employee performance to profits and calculate its contribution. Once this is understood, when it comes to employee training and development, the reader will have a hard time ever saying this phrase again, “We can’t afford it.”

With a few bonus insights and nuggets, Show Me The Money! answers these primary concerns:

1. How do we measure the impact and value of training and developing our employees no matter the methodology (whether e-learning, coaching, one day seminar, etc.) and

2. More broadly, how do we connect behavior to money so that we can assess and wisely spend to address employee performance in way that meets operational needs and serves strategic objectives.

"For the most complete financial management of any size organization, understanding and being able to valuate how money is spent on a company’s human resource is essential," Corley explains, "Very few leaders know how to do this. When the popular phrase, 'We can’t afford it' is used, it's a reflection of this. My response to many clients is, 'When you understand behavior and the financial impact on your operations and company goals, you can’t afford not to. It’s costing you – one way or the other.' In fact, this lack of understanding is sabotaging the very things they need, leadership and management development, successional planning or preparing employees to successfully handle the next acquisition."

Show Me The Money! defines this popular knowledge gap in this way:

1. A fundamental lack of knowledge of how people operate (what human beings need to be at their best).

2. Not seeing human behavior (employee performance) from an operational perspective, e.g. productive or unproductive (other descriptors “profitable or costly”)…and therefore not taking it seriously

3. Inability to measure the financial impact of those behaviors

4. Inability to determine the return on and value of investing in change and/or development

It addresses this gap challenging conventional thinking surrounding leadership, human resource, investing in employee development and operational effectiveness by asking the reader to become both behavior and financially literate. Corley guarantees that applying that literacy will directly improve company profits.

Beyond theory but from actual experience, this briefing is a compilation of the successful work The Human Sphere™ and its strategic partners have done with clients over the past few years.

Corley reiterates, “This resource is a must have for every decision-maker’s toolkit and particularly for talent and human resource managers. Used as a guide, it will dramatically impact operational performance and subsequently their internal influence and professional value. It’s written to be practical and easy to apply to generate immediate results.”

JoAnn Corley is the Founder, CEO of The Human Sphere™, a boutique business growth and talent management consultancy that helps companies rapidly improve profitability by fully activating the human side of the business enterprise -- aligning team performance to process and strategy through human-centric, results-based leadership. http://www.thehumansphere.com / http://www.joanncorleyspeaks.com