Artifi™ Announces New Customer Win with Plak Smacker®

We were attracted to the dedicated support and new features consistently released by Artifi to enhance our customer’s experiences

Artifi™ has announced the signing of its newest customer, Plak Smacker®. Plak Smacker, which markets and distributes supplies used by dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and patients, will retain Artifi to provide SaaS-based product customization software for the eCommerce website of its dental supply brand.

The selection of Artifi’s SaaS-based solution was the result of an evaluation of innovative features, exceptional customer support and seamless integration with eCommerce platforms.

“We were attracted to the dedicated support and new features consistently released by Artifi to enhance our customer’s experiences,” states Plak Smacker VP/GM, Scott Leece. “The software also integrated well with InsiteCommerce, so it was a natural fit.”

Plak Smacker has continued to expand their offerings, introducing unique and affordable products that help dental practices improve the patient experience, bolster their marketing efforts, and support at-home care for patients.

Yash Shah, CTO of Artifi, states,"Artifi is very excited to welcome Plak Smacker to our customer portfolio. This customer win demonstrates our position as an innovative market leader in providing product customization software that companies depend on. We are proud to set the standard for speed to market and user experience, and are extremely pleased to be working with such a world-class dental equipment organization."

Artifi seamlessly integrates with any eCommerce platform, provides production-ready output, and is fully responsive for any device. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit http://www.artifilabs.com.

About Plak Smacker®

Plak Smacker was created in 1986 by a hygienist who saw, firsthand, the challenges that her orthodontic patients had maintaining good hygiene. She could not find an adequate solution for her patients, so she created one; thirty years later, her design remains one of the market-leading dual-head toothbrushes. Since their inception, Plak Smacker has continued to expand their offering, introducing unique and affordable products that help dental practices improve the patient experience, bolster their marketing efforts, and support at-home care for patients.

Their staff of dedicated account managers works with tens of thousands of practices across various dental specialties to determine how they can best support practice goals and address the needs of your patients and your office team.

About Artifi™

Artifi™ is a SaaS-based product customization engine for eCommerce that allows users to visually personalize any product. Artifi is built on HTML5 framework, offers unlimited scale, is fully responsive, and integrates with any eCommerce platform. To schedule a demo visit http://www.artifilabs.com or call 855-927-8434 or email info(at)artifilabs(dot)com.