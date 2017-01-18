Announced in December 2016, RoosterBio is now part of two new federally funded bio-focused Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MII). U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker has announced the award of a new National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL), and the Department of Defense has announced the award of a new Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI). These are the 11th and 12th manufacturing innovation institutes, respectively, in the Manufacturing USA network.

ARMI, Headquartered in Manchester, NH, and co-located with DEKA, has been selected as the home for the Advanced Tissue Biofabrication (ATB) Manufacturing USA Institute. An award of $80 million in federal funding will be combined with over $214 million contributed by the winning consortium, comprised of industry, state and local governments, universities, community colleges, and non-profit organizations located across the country, including RoosterBio Inc.

Biofabrication is an innovative manufacturing industry segment at the intersection of biology-related research, computer science, materials science and engineering. New state-of-the-art manufacturing innovations in biomaterial and cell processing, 3D bioprinting, automation and non-destructive testing technologies are needed for critical Department of Defense programs and novel commercial applications. ARMI, Inc. will integrate industry practices and institutional knowledge across many disciplines to realize the potential of a robust biofabrication manufacturing ecosystem.

NIIMBL, the second MII, will help to advance U.S. leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry. The University of Delaware will coordinate the institute in partnership with the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In addition to $70 million in federal funding, the new institute is supported by an initial private investment of at least $129 million from a consortium of 150 companies, educational institutions, research centers, coordinating bodies, non-profits and manufacturing extension partnerships across the country, including RoosterBio Inc.

Biomanufacturing is used to produce many widely-used treatments for a growing number of health conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases—and generating billions of dollars in revenue worldwide. However, innovation is needed to allow more rapid and flexible production to meet healthcare demands and ensure U.S. leadership in the industry. NIIMBL will seek to develop flexible, rapid manufacturing capabilities that will help to ensure that manufacturers can quickly respond to pandemics and other biological threats. In addition, the institute will support the development of standards that enable advances in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Across the Manufacturing USA institutes, the Federal government has committed $860 million, which has been matched by $1.8 billion in non-Federal investment. These investments underscore the commitment that the government has in ensuring the USA maintains its competitive edge in the manufacturing and supply of paradigm shifting therapies and medical devices. Together, the Manufacturing USA institutes are already enhancing U.S. competitiveness in advanced biomanufacturing.

Of RoosterBio’s partnership in these MIIs, Founder and CTO Jon Rowley said, “We are very happy to have been on the Industry Teams for both of these new biomanufacturing innovation institutes that will help to accelerate the commercialization of Cell Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Products. The investment that the United States is putting into advanced manufacturing, and specifically for the bio-pharma and medical device elements, will help to insure our global competitiveness for years to come. As many of these Regenerative Medicine products will be powered by stem cell technologies, we feel that RoosterBio is positioned well to support many of the development programs that will evolve from these initiatives.”

