Hire Counsel, a leading innovative services provider to law firms, corporations and government agencies for today’s new legal economy, has announced the appointment of Joseph Scotto as Director of Human Resources.

Joseph Scotto will lead all human resources functions, with an emphasis on employee engagement and company culture. Joseph brings nearly 30 years of human resources experience, which includes companies such as Monster Worldwide, Merrill Corporation, and DTI. He completed the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) and the Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certification from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“Joseph brings valuable human resources knowledge and experience to our company, supporting us as we continue to grow and help clients manage their dynamic workloads, address their distinct legal needs, and excel in today’s new legal economy,” stated Lynn Mestel, CEO and Chairman.

About Hire Counsel

Hire Counsel is a leading innovative services provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies for today’s new legal economy. Since 1993, Hire Counsel has helped our diversified clients manage dynamic workloads and distinct legal needs to achieve consistently superior results more profitably. Our commitment is to the highest quality standards, which we accomplish through the dedication of our people. Headquartered in New York City, Hire Counsel operates across all major legal centers in the U.S. Our portfolio of services includes temporary legal support for Compliance, Contract Administration & Management, Corporate Transactions, eDiscovery (Staffing, Managed Review, Consulting), Foreign Language, Government, Research Analysis, and Secondment High Level Substantive. Hire Counsel is the only 100% employee owned company in the temporary legal staffing industry, strengthening our ability to provide best in class attorney staffing services and review management. For more information, visit http://www.hirecounsel.com or follow us on Twitter@HireCounsel.