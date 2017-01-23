Canonball Announces Company-wide Rebrand and Becomes Criterion.B

The marketing industry is ever-changing, and with it, so are marketing methods. The latest shift — beyond the focus of snappy headlines and beautiful graphics to fully integrated, measurable tactics, is one that has staying power. While many agencies claim to have the tools and mindset for offering return on investment, this new methodology shows actionable steps and results in this regard, and seeks to refine these tactics.

On January 20, Canonball took a bold move in this direction by changing their brand, in creating Criterion.B.

Much like traditional advertising, digital marketing is not one size fits all. Every company has a different audience segment, a different voice, and a unique story — and the same methodology that might work for one company may not work for another. Rather than blindly accepting the industry standard and thoughts, the team at Criterion.B strives to not only create their own thought leadership, but to prove it.

As they adopted this approach across the agency, they saw it fitting to reflect this attitude in a new brand. Thus the agency formerly known as Canonball became Criterion.B.

In this rebrand, they plan to forge their own path through innovative methodologies. As a synonym for Canon, Criterion is a nod to their roots as an agency that seeks to offer measurable results. The “B” is a reference to A/B testing which is their commitment to making data driven decisions on behalf of themselves and their clients. Rather than separating the defined roles of creativity from analytics, Criterion.B believes these two mindsets should be combined to maximize what is possible through content marketing.

“Canonball has historically been known for web design and development and full-service marketing across multiple verticals. With our focus on the commercial real estate verticals and data-driven decision making, we felt the time has come to separate from our brand identity. This change does not effect anything with current clients as our parent company is still Canonball Creative Inc.,” states Jon Simpson, CEO of Criterion.B.

Operating as Criterion.B, the agency aims to drive strong ROI, drive business growth, and build brand identities for their clients. Visit their site to explore the new brand: http://www.criterionb.com.