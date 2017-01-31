LaundryCares Foundation Hosting Free Laundry Day in Norfolk, Virginia

Free Laundry Day at Laundry Land “The impact a single load of laundry can make on a family isn’t lost to us, and it’s humbling to see the good it does in a community.

On March 15th, 2017 the Coin Laundry Association’s LaundryCares Foundation will host a Free Laundry Day in Norfolk, VA from 11AM until 4PM. The event will take place at Laundry Land, located at 608 East Little Creek Road in Norfolk, VA 23505. LaundryCares invites all to join in for a family-friendly and fun afternoon of free laundry.

The foundation hopes to add the upcoming Free Laundry Day to the list of other successful outreach attempts accomplished since its inception. Hundreds of loads of laundry are completed during each Free Laundry Day, and the 15th will be no exception.

“Free laundry days are the highlight of what LaundryCares does each and every year” commented Coin Laundry Association President, Brian Wallace. “The impact a single load of laundry can make on a family isn’t lost to us, and it’s humbling to see the good it does in a community. Our goal is to continue to host free laundry days and reach more families in need across the nation.”

The 15th is part of a concerted charity effort by the LaundryCares Foundation to provide laundry services and education to those in need. The Foundation was created by the Coin Laundry Association and has a long-standing history of supporting the self-service laundry industry. Members of LaundryCares Foundation are always eager to give back to the individuals who support their businesses.

Anyone interested in giving back to their community is asked to consider participating in the form of a tax-deductible, charitable donation to LaundryCares. For information on how to donate, please visit http://www.laundrycares.org.