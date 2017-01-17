“We are thrilled to partner with Two Sigma on the highly-popular ‘Family Fridays’ program,” said Cindy Lawrence, Executive Director of MoMath.

The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) is proud to announce Two Sigma as the new sponsor of its popular “Family Fridays” program. Launched in April 2014 and free to the public, “Family Fridays” is designed to bring families together to enjoy a diverse array of engaging mathematical activities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Two Sigma on the highly-popular ‘Family Fridays’ program,” said Cindy Lawrence, Executive Director of MoMath. “Since it began, ’Family Fridays’ has entertained and informed thousands of children and adults with its unique brand of hands-on edutainment. We are delighted that we have established ongoing relationships with many families who return each month to MoMath to enjoy the wonders of math.”

“Two Sigma is proud of its longstanding partnership with MoMath,” said John Overdeck, co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, LP. “We share a passion to advance the public understanding of mathematics. MoMath’s ‘Family Fridays’ is a unique way to engage families and children by showing them that math can also be fun.”

“Family Fridays” kicks off 2017 with “Instant Insanity,” an evening about how to solve puzzles with MoMath’s Chief of Mathematics, Nick Rauh on Friday, January 27 at 6:30 pm. The event will examine the many different ways to solve a puzzle. What makes a puzzle easy or hard? What techniques can be used to crack a puzzle? Families will be able to learn how mathematics can be used to quickly solve a classic logic puzzle in which there is only one solution among 41,472 possible arrangements.

About the National Museum of Mathematics

The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) strives to enhance public understanding and perception of mathematics in daily life. Since it opened in December 2012, MoMath has reached more than one million New Yorkers and visitors from around the world.

The only math museum in North America, MoMath fulfills an incredible and important demand for hands-on math programming, offering a space where those who are math-challenged, as well as math enthusiasts of all backgrounds and levels of understanding, enter and enjoy the infinite and beautiful world of mathematics through more than 37 unique state-of-the-art interactive exhibits.

In addition to MoMath’s home in New York City, Museum exhibitions and content are currently featured in Singapore, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, and Sweden.

MoMath was awarded the bronze 2013 MUSE Award for Education and Outreach by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location:

MoMath is located at 11 East 26th Street on the north side of popular Madison Square Park in Manhattan.

Hours:

Open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit momath.org.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a technology company dedicated to finding value in the world’s data. Since its founding in 2001, Two Sigma has built an innovative platform that combines extraordinary computing power, vast amounts of information, and advanced data science to produce breakthroughs in investment management, insurance and related fields. Today, Two Sigma manages approximately $40 billion in assets, employs more than 1000 people and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, Houston and London.

For more information, please visit http://www.twosigma.com.

####

Media Contacts:

Beatrix Maes|beatrix(at)gzandassociates(dot)com |646-603-6869

Lisa Sherman-Cohen|lisa(at)gzandassociates(dot)com |347-539-7382