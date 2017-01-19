Ocean Tomo, LLC Ocean Tomo has executed over 1000 engagements involving IP worth in excess of $10 billion.

Ocean Tomo LLC, the intellectual capital merchant banc™ firm, announced today that the Ocean Tomo Transactions team served as transaction advisor in the sale of three patent portfolios closing in December, 2016. Ocean Tomo represented a start-up company in the sale of Voice Over IP(VoIP) technology sale, advised a private company in the sale of medical technology and served as transaction advisor to a global public company in the sale of patents relating to digital printing technology.

James Trueman, Managing Director of Ocean Tomo’s Advisory Services, noted “many of the assets that sold in December had broad geographic coverage, including the United States, Europe and Asia, demonstrating demand for high-quality patents and technology with significant global application.”

About Ocean Tomo, LLC

Ocean Tomo, the Intellectual Capital Merchant Banc™ firm, provides companies with financial services related to intellectual property and intangible assets. Practice offerings include financial expert testimony, valuation, strategy consulting, investment advisory, innovation management consulting and transaction brokerage. ‎

Our Opinion, Management, and Advisory Services are built upon more than two decades of experience valuing intellectual property in the most rigorous of venues – State, Federal and international courts. Our financial, market and technical experts provide a unique understanding of the contributory value of proprietary innovation. This is the cornerstone of our business. This insight permeates every practice and client engagement.

Collectively, Ocean Tomo professionals have:



Executed over 1000 engagements involving IP worth in excess of $10 billion;

Successfully closed transactions where disruptive technology played a key role, with cumulative value in excess of $750 million;

Conducted over 300 valuation engagements and 500 financial damages expert testimony engagements.

Ocean Tomo assists clients – corporations, law firms, governments and institutional investors – in realizing Intellectual Capital Equity® value broadly defined.