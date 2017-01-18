Omar McGee, Founder/CEO Exec Prep with student and several college acceptance letters. This year every Executive Prep senior will not only graduate high school, they’re all currently choosing which institutions of higher learning to attend next fall. This was the goal we’ve worked towards since we opened our doors!

Executive Preparatory Academy of Finance (EPAF), a nonprofit public charter high school in Gardena, announced today that they are making history with one hundred percent graduation and one hundred percent early acceptance into four-year colleges or universities for all students in the senior class of 2017. It is a remarkable achievement to reach this milestone goal in only the fourth year of operation with their first class of seniors – including many students who began their high school careers in the 9th grade when EPAF launched in 2013.

Although many prominent education advocates expected the fledgling charter school to fail, EPAF is proving them wrong with the leadership and guidance of Founder and CEO, Omar McGee. He is responsible for working together with some of Los Angeles’ best educators to specially design the school’s innovative curriculum which has generated groundbreaking results. “This year every Executive Prep senior will not only graduate high school, they’re all currently choosing which institutions of higher learning to attend next fall. This was the goal we’ve worked towards since we opened our doors, and our kids have surpassed all expectations,” boasts Mr. McGee.

EPAF is the only Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) public charter high school in a Mester system, also known as a Four by Four Block schedule, which shortens the class schedule to 4 periods a day and extends the length of class from 50 minutes to 90 minutes. Students are exposed to accelerated learning while receiving the individual attention needed to comprehend and advance through rigorous curriculum, in classrooms with an average of 20 students. There is a special focus on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and community, along with STEM learning across subjects. Empowering students with the use of technology in the classroom has been essential to enabling EPAF students to learn more in two semesters than a regular public school covers in an entire year.

The average test scores in English, math and science have improved in all grade levels for consecutive years and EPAF is academically outperforming other schools in the South Los Angeles area. There is now more than three years of data that clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of EPAF’s educational program, which is focused on serving kids located in an area known for having the lowest graduation rate in all of LAUSD. Students attending EPAF come from the surrounding neighborhoods of Watts, Inglewood, Compton, South Central and Hawthorne because they want a new opportunity to succeed in high school and beyond. Success has been contagious among EPAF students with almost the entire school making the honor roll, thus earning EPAF the official designation of an Honor Society School.

Every student on EPAF’s campus has become a success story because each one is overcoming their own unique obstacles. Whether dealing with behavioral issues and not caring about school, to starting the 9th grade with a 2nd grade reading level, these kids have become thriving students engaged in the learning process. They are no longer bored and disinterested in subject matter; instead they’re enjoying every bit of their high school experience. There are several students who have even turned class projects into revenue generating businesses, including a mobile barber shop and Layed Hair Company, a hair accessories shop with a storefront on El Segundo Boulevard.

Mr. McGee credits the success of EPAF to the dedication of teachers and staff along with the commitment from students and parents. Together they have created a positive learning environment where all students have the ability and opportunity to succeed. “I am so proud of all of our students. We are a family that supports each other whether in class or outside of school,” says Mr. McGee. Evidence of this authentic interaction can be seen in all of the social media posts and photos the school shares. There are only more good things to come in the New Year at Executive Prep Academy of Finance as everyone is looking forward to continued success and an extraordinary graduation ceremony in June 2017.