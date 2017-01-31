In Bernie Donnelly’s new book Maybe God was an Irishman ($18.99, paperback, 9781498495103; e-book, $, 9781498495110) readers will be uplifted and refreshed; spiritually, emotionally and philosophically, regardless of one's particular religious beliefs or opinions. All Christians know the gospel and will be interested to see how the major events could be interpreted in a modern drama. Non-Christians will also be aware of Jesus Christ and will find the storyline of a "second coming" is intricate, adventurous and exciting, deepening their curiosity.

It will awaken a new interest in those Christians who have strayed in their beliefs and strengthen those people who have always had belief.

Donnelly says, “Nobody has ever attempted a dramatization of the story of Jesus in a modern day setting; re-working the major miracles into a believable drama and showing how the "second coming" could be enacted today. Readers will relate to how the main character blends into a normal family life, has a regular upbringing and gradually comes to terms with who he is. His powers gradually unfold with the storyline, keeping the reader engaged throughout and wondering how it will end.”

Born a Roman Catholic in Ireland, Bernie Donnelly strayed - like a lot of people - becoming agnostic during his life. He is not qualified to be evangelistic, but he is qualified to make people think. Donnelly has a third level education, having received a degree in accountancy. He built up his business empire in three countries and employed hundreds of people before selling his business and retiring at the age of 46. Donnelly then travelled the world, meeting people of every persuasion, and becoming enlightened to the point where he eventually found the gift of God.

