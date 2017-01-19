Compliancy Group is the eye care industry's choice for HIPAA compliance. We're happy to add Coherent Eye Care to our growing list of partners

Compliancy Group is proud to announce a new partnership with Coherent Eye Care as its endorsed HIPAA compliance solution.

"We are excited about our partnership with Compliancy Group. Their web-based compliance solution, The Guard, gives our members the tools they need to effectively run their business while protecting the privacy and security of their sensitive health data," said Jim Brocato, President and CEO Coherent Eye Care.

Coherent Eye Care, LLC has endorsed Compliancy Group as its total HIPAA compliance solution for its members. Coherent Eye Care is a Management Services Organization that manages single specialty Eye Care Independent Physician Associations and Clinically Integrated Eye Care Networks across 10 states. With approximately 3000 physician members, Coherent offers a full range of services such as billing and coding, revenue cycle management, marketing, group purchasing and payor contracting.

"Compliancy Group is the eye care industry's choice for HIPAA compliance. We're happy to add Coherent Eye Care to our growing list of partners," said Marc Haskelson, President and CEO of Compliancy Group. "Coherent Eye Care's commitment to quality care and value align perfectly with the compliance services we provide our clients. Eye care professionals trust Compliancy Group because we help simplify HIPAA compliance so that they can focus on running their practice--and by partnering with Coherent Eye Care, clients now have a powerful tool to help them do just that."

For more information about Coherent Eye Care, contact Jim Brocato at jim(dot)brocato(at)coherenteyecare(dot)com or call 630.292.6156.

About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

About Coherent Eye Care:

Coherent Eye Care, LLC is a management services organization specializing in the development of patient-centered, clinically integrated eye care networks. Coherent is helping physicians bridge the gap as we move from Fee-for-Service to Value Based Reimbursement/Care. Coherent’s business structure and leadership are designed on what is best for the patient. This "Patient First" philosophy ensures that we are delivering the most appropriate and highest quality care.

Coherent Eye Care - Delivering Quality, Value & Access by Design!