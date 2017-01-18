GEAR AID Appoints Industry Veteran Clark Campbell as President

Clark Campbell, new GEAR AID President Clark’s years of experience, and knowledge of the outdoor marketplace will provide strong leadership to expand GEAR AID into new product categories and markets.

GEAR AID®, an award-winning manufacturer long synonymous with outdoor adventure, today introduced new company president Clark Campbell. An industry veteran well-versed in product development and design, operations and marketing, Campbell comes to GEAR AID after nearly twenty years in senior leadership roles with globally-respected brands Outdoor Research and Helly Hansen.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Clark to the Gear Aid team,” said Rob Coghlan, owner of GEAR AID. “Clark’s years of experience, and knowledge of the outdoor marketplace will provide strong leadership to expand GEAR AID into new product categories and markets."

Campbell will join GEAR AID on February 1st as the company seeks to build on the incredible momentum the brand has built over the past twelve months. Since its new ownership group, Coghlan’s LTD, took the company reins GEAR AID has undergone a successful rebrand, launched into new product categories, and grown its overall business.

“Gear Aid is a brand with a history of creating product solutions that truly enhance the way people experience outdoors. I feel fortunate to be joining the company at such an exciting juncture for the business and the brand,” explains Campbell. “The company has supportive new ownership, a new brand direction, and an enthusiastic team, all of which equate into a great platform for expanding the boundaries of the brand.”

Campbell will lead the GEAR AID team from company headquarters in Bellingham, Washington where in his off time he can be found hiking, mountain biking and enjoying the outdoors with his family.

About GEAR AID

GEAR AID is the go-to gear care and repair company for the Outdoor, Sporting Goods, and SCUBA industries. With more than 100 products that share the same quality, innovation, and utility as iconic products like Aquaseal and Tenacious Tape, outdoor enthusiasts and service members rely on GEAR AID for products that last. Most recently, GEAR AID launched new rechargeable light and power packs, and compatible mounts.