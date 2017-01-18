Edgenuity Completes Compass Learning Acquisition

Now, with Compass Learning fully integrated into Edgenuity, we are in an even stronger position to address schools’ most important needs

Edgenuity, a leader in online and blended learning solutions, today announced the successful completion of the Compass Learning acquisition. The deal, announced in August 2016, creates the market’s most robust suite of digital curriculum products and extends Edgenuity’s reach from Kindergarten through high school.

“We see the growing demand of educators for personalized, targeted learning across all grade levels,” said Sari Factor, CEO of Edgenuity. “Now, with Compass Learning fully integrated into Edgenuity, we are in an even stronger position to address schools’ most important needs with high-quality online curriculum and tools for each critical stage of learning – from elementary to the middle grades to high school.”

With the acquisition now complete, the breath of Edgenuity’s product portfolio spans K-12 online and blended learning content, initial credit and credit recovery courses, and intervention solutions – along with a strong instructional services business. In addition, Edgenuity will enter the test readiness market this year with UpSmart™, the first fully adaptive middle school solution to help students demonstrate mastery of state standards in English language arts and math.

“With the acquisition, Edgenuity gained both exceptional people and products from Compass Learning,” continued Factor. “We will focus on utilizing the strength and talent of our newly combined company to accelerate our mission to help educators achieve their academic goals and improve outcomes for all students across K-12.”

The combined company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, will operate under the Edgenuity brand.

About Edgenuity

Edgenuity is a leading provider of digital curriculum and instructional services for the K-12 market. Our products are used in 15 of the top 20 U.S. school districts to help educators address their students’ most critical academic needs. School districts use Edgenuity online solutions to improve student outcomes, including Edgenuity’s Courseware™ for initial credit and credit recovery, Pathblazer® and MyPath™ for intervention and UpSmart™ to prepare for state assessments. For more information, visit Edgenuity.com.

