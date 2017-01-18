Edison Partners today announced the promotions of Tom Vander Schaaff to General Partner and David Nevas to Partner. The moves, coming on the heels of a highly active 2016, including 12 investments and 8 exits, will support Edison’s expanding investment portfolio and the continued growth of its value-added platform, the Edison Edge.

“Edison Partners celebrated our thirtieth anniversary in 2016 with a truly stellar year of new investments and exits, and we are excited to kick off 2017 with these two well-deserved promotions,” said Chris Sugden, Managing Partner. The promotions of Vander Schaaff and Nevas reflect their contributions to these strong results and expanded roles going forward.

Vander Schaaff joined Edison in 2003, became a partner in 2011, and has led Edison’s Analysis team for more than 10 years. As a General Partner, Tom focuses on leading the evaluation of investment opportunities and co-leads the firm’s investment and portfolio strategy with the firm’s Managing Partner. “Tom has been critical in setting our strategy and leading our diligence efforts. His analytical and critical thinking are valued assets across the Edison team and portfolio,” said Chris Sugden, Managing Partner.

General Partner Tom Vander Schaaff’s full bio can be found here.

Nevas joined Edison in 2008 and was promoted to Principal in 2011. He is an active board member for investments in emerging Digital Marketing, Mobile, and Enterprise companies and will continue to focus primarily on the Marketing Technology sector as a Partner. “David has been a rising star at Edison since he joined our deal origination team eight years ago. His track record includes sourcing and diligence of several strong exits, such as Netprospex and Uptivity. In addition, David led a number of initial investments over the last few years that have tremendous return potential,” noted Sugden.

Partner David Nevas’ full bio can be found here.

The firm is investing from its latest fund, Edison Partners VIII, and continues to see excellent investment opportunities across its four target industry sectors, and the Edison Edge is recognized by management teams for the depth and breadth of its value-add programs. Edison Partners VIII closed 12 new investments in 2016 including All Traffic Solutions, Axial, Big Cloud Analytics, ItemMaster, Jornaya, LookBookHQ, MoneyLion, PreData, Solovis, Terminus, Virtual Health and Zagster. Exits included PHX, Operative, RedVision, Logfire, Telarix, Softgate Systems, Clinverse, and Clearpoint Learning.

For 30 years, Edison Partners has been helping CEOs and their executive teams navigate the entrepreneurial journey and build successful companies. Through the unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating leverage, the Edison Director Network, and executive education, Edison employs a holistic approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses ($5 to $20 million in revenue) in financial, healthcare, enterprise and marketing technology sectors. Edison investment objectives also include: buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts and secondary stock purchases.

Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregate market value exceeding $10 billion. Its long-tenured team based in Princeton, NJ manages more than $1 billion in assets throughout the eastern United States.