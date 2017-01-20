PODS Founding Team Joins NYC based storage-on-demand startup, RedBin

Pete Warhurst . “Mobile on-demand storage is a space that I am very familiar with and I’m excited to jump back in the saddle”.

New York City based on-demand storage startup RedBin announced today that PODS founder and original CEO Pete Warhurst has joined it's executive team as CO-CEO and has hired original PODS CFO, Thomas Calcaterra as financial consultant to help spearhead growth, raise capital and drive expansion. Warhurst will share CEO duties with RedBin founder Thomas Anderson. RedBin currently provides mobile on-demand storage services to customers in New York City.

After selling PODS in 2007 for $430M to Atlanta based private equity firm Arcapita; Warhurst has kept his eye on the storage industry and sees great opportunities in the urban focused on demand storage space.

Warhurst likes the RedBin storage business model and compares it to “PODS for city people”, he explained. “Mobile on-demand storage is a space that I am very familiar with and I’m excited to jump back in the saddle”.

The RedBin storage model allows customers located in higher cost residential and commercial urban areas to store items in lower cost industrial areas with the ease of home delivery. Taking advantage of lower cost industrial space outside of city limits allows for significant cost savings to urban customers and is a model watched closely by industry insiders.

No stranger to early startups, Warhurst co-founded police, fire and EMS dispatch software company EAI Systems which was sold to Bell Atlantic in 1992. He followed that up with inventing the PODS storage unit and the PODZILLA delivery/transport system. Warhurst and Calcaterra successfully built the worldwide storage giant into a household name and plan on replicating that success at RedBin.

RedBin founder and CO-CEO Thomas Anderson, a 25 year commercial storage, self-storage and logistics veteran commented “Pete disrupted not only the traditional self -storage industry but also the Van Line moving space with his PODS innovation. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with both Pete and Tom in this venture as they share my vision that RedBin will re-define how storage will work in major cities around the globe.”