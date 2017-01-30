Roz Ridenoure’s delightful new children’s book Just a Plain Poor Simple Shepherd (hardcover, $20.99, 9781498487979; $9.99, paperback, 9781498487962; e-book, $4.99, 9781498487986) tells of the simple shepherd that received the news of the birth of Christ. The vivid artwork from an aerial perspective shows us the events of the night so long ago when God gave his greatest gift to the poor, plain, and simple of this world. Readers will see that no matter how humble and ordinary we are, we like the shepherd, can receive the gift of salvation through the Lord Jesus Christ. God’s promises are true, and we can trust God to keep our soul.

Ridenoure says, “We are hard pressed today to find children’s books that are Bible based, God-honoring, non-agenda driven that draw children to the truth of God. Just a Plain Poor, Simple Shepherd does exactly that, recounting events of the night Christ was born in simple and compelling text and original, vivid art.”

Having taught school for 15 years and worked in children’s ministries for over 35, Rozlah Ridenoure has a unique understanding of the simple yet deep thinking of the minds of young children. It brings her great joy to see and participate in that moment when a child grasps a concept, gains an understanding of truth, or experiences the life-changing revelation that God loves them. Ridenoure volunteers as a Storytime leader at the Roseville Public Library and is also available for independent spelling and reading seminars. Contact her on Facebook at Roz Ridenoure Children’s Books and Ministries for more information.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Just a Plain Poor Simple Shepherd through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

