“The caring climate at the school feels genuine and palpable.” Bonnie Regan, parent and nominator

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School is pleased to announce that it has been selected the 2017 recipient of the Project Cornerstone Asset Champions Award for Caring Middle School Climate. The Award recognizes the school’s efforts to intentionally promote a more caring climate where all students are supported and empowered to achieve.

“I nominated Saint Andrew’s for this award because in just a few months of being part of the school community, I could tell that it was a very special place. What stood out to me is the emphasis on personal relationships, and the way that students feel known, valued, and included,” stated sixth grade parent and nominator Bonnie Regan of San Jose. “The caring climate at the school feels genuine and palpable.”

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School was first reviewed and selected from all nominees by a nomination committee made up of adult and youth volunteers from the community. Following that recommendation, the Project Cornerstone staff verified the references listed in the nomination and a final selection was made.

Founded in 1961, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School has long made character education a priority in its curriculum. The school adopted the CHARACTER COUNTS!® curriculum more than 10 years ago to provide a common vocabulary for students from Pre-Kindergarten through middle school. The Six Pillars of Character® are discussed regularly and intentionally as part of classroom experiences. Additionally, faculty members implement practices from Responsive Classroom® (https://www.responsiveclassroom.org/) and Development Designs® (https://originsonline.org/developmental-designs) to build social-emotional skills and to foster safe and joyful classrooms and schools where children can thrive.

“I love that Project Cornerstone describes this Award as Celebrating Upstanders. That language mirrors our efforts to develop students who go beyond simply recognizing when something is wrong, but then act to make it right,” said Head of School Erik Carlson. “Saint Andrew’s has a commitment not only to academic excellence, but also to inclusivity and service. These are hallmarks of an Episcopal education.”

Mr. Carlson and Middle School Head Tom Burgess will attend the Asset Champions Breakfast on March 24 at the Santa Clara Convention Center to receive the award, along with winners from other categories, such as Positive Peer Influence and Adult Role Model. The Asset Champions Breakfast has been celebrated since 2003 and has grown into a community celebration that includes approximately 1,000 community members. The breakfast will honor the individuals and organizations whose ongoing commitment to building positive relationships with young people helps make Silicon Valley a better place for young people to live and grow.

About the YMCA of Silicon Valley and Project Cornerstone

YMCA of Silicon Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, YMCA of Silicon Valley serves 200,000 members and participants — regardless of age, income or background — by nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. The organization collaborates with 150 community partners and delivers programs and services at 10 health and wellness facilities, a resident camp and more than 350 school and community sites. Through public, private and government support, YMCA of Silicon Valley provides nearly $14 million each year in financial assistance and program subsidies to enrich the lives of children, adults and families who otherwise could not afford its services. For more information, visit: http://www.ymcasv.org.

Project Cornerstone, an initiative of YMCA of a Silicon Valley, is a collaborative whose mission is to build a community that values children and youth. We achieve this mission through programs that strengthen families, neighborhoods, communities, and schools, and by ensuring that young people’s needs are addressed in public policy. For more information, visit http://www.projectcornerstone.org.

About Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School

Founded in 1961, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School is a coeducational, Pre-K through 8th grade day school. Saint Andrew’s offers a traditional academic program with enrichment in the areas of the studio and performing arts, physical education, Spanish, technology, character development, and community service. The school aims to educate the whole child, developing as fully as possible the intellectual, spiritual, physical, and social capacities of each student. For more information visit http://www.st-andrews.org/.