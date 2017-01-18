OneStream Software: A Year in Review

OneStream stands alone in its ability to deliver a world-class unifed SmartCPM™ Platform with the agility, functionality and performance that exceeds all expectations of the enterprise-class client.

OneStream Software LLC, the leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid to large enterprise, today released their corporate year in review report including the additions of partners, customers and employees and continued product development.

“OneStream has had an incredible year,” says Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “We are proud of the innovation we have delivered on the OneStream XF product as well as the way new XF MarketPlace solutions have been embraced by the market. Our continued growth is a testament to the quality and success of our product and also the exceptional service and support we continually provide our customers. Our employees are passionate about OneStream XF and have a vested interest in the continued success and development of the company, our product and our customers. I am looking forward to 2017 as we continue to expand and consistently provide an extraordinary product that offers more value without complexity. OneStream stands alone in its ability to deliver a world-class unifed SmartCPM™ Platform with the agility, functionality and performance that exceeds all expectations of the enterprise-class client.”

“In 2016, OneStream successfully delivered strong revenue growth across all geographic regions and we’ve expanded our presence in Europe with the opening of the UK office earlier in the year. Software revenue growth was in the high double digits while XF Cloud revenue increased by more than 300%,” says Craig Colby, Chief Revenue Office of OneStream Software. “With the amazing way our customers and prospects have embraced OneStream XF, XF MarketPlace and the XF Cloud deployment option. We have created tremendous momentum, which that will carry us forward into 2017.”

New Customers

In just one year, OneStream expanded its customer portfolio by 50%. New customers replaced their legacy-based applications with OneStream’s unified Corporate Performance Management solution for all their financial consolidation, reporting, account reconciliation, financial and operational planning and analytic requirements. OneStream added notable customers such as Fruit of the Loom, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Everyware Global, University of Florida, Nilfisk, nkt Cables, Takeaway.com and more.

This amazing growth has been accomplished while maintaining the mission statement of 100% customer success and referenceability. For more information on customer success stories and testimonials, please visit - http://www.onestreamsoftware.com/customers/testimonials/

New Employees

OneStream expanded its employee base to sustain this incredible growth, including service and support, by 75% and has grown in every department locally, as well as globally, including the addition of Ken Hohenstein, as Vice President of Sales, North America.

“I am profoundly honored to join OneStream and look forward to working with the other members of the team,” says Hohenstein. “I have always admired innovative solutions and OneSteam’s Corporate Performance Management platform has changed the game for the Office of Finance. I hope to further enrich the customer experience and contribute to OneStream’s continued success and leadership in the CPM arena.”

New Partners

Over the course of 2016, OneStream made a strategic growth investment and welcomed twenty-one (21) CPM/EPM domain leading-solutions providers and two (2) additional Global Systems Integrators into the OneStream partner ecosystem. These new partners deliver the domain expertise to new clients for continued project success and a new level of system agility not previously available in legacy solution implementations.

OneStream in the News

In June, for its exceptional Corporate Performance Management solution, OneStream Software was awarded ‘Core Vendor’ by BPM Partners, and earned high marks for customer satisfaction for third consecutive year. Read full press release here.

In July, CIO Review magazine recognized OneStream as “One of The Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech Solution Providers in 2016.” Read full press release here.

In August, OneStream entered the Inc. 5000 list at #293. OneStream has shown an incredible 1345% growth over the past three years and ranked #25 fastest-growing private software company in 2015. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000. Read full press release here.

In December, OneStream was nominated, by the Edward Lowe Foundation, to the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch List. Criteria for nomination included the ability to demonstrate and the capacity to grow based on employee or sales growth, sustainable competitive advantage and other notable successes.

Leading Technology

OneStream XF has continued to lead the pack as a Corporate Performance Management solution. This year OneStream added to its list of pre-built specialty planning solutions, Account Reconciliations, a new Office Framework for document collaboration as well as additional starter kits and pre-built dashboards that can be leveraged at no cost by clients with a simple download from the XF MarketPlace. Two of the most popular XF Marketplace Solutions include:



People Planning - Employee and contractor compensations solution for salary, benefits and travel and expense planning that is delivered out of the box with this pre-built solution. People Planning leverages Relational Blending so there is no need to update the cube with every employee or metadata change.

Account Reconciliations - Reconcile what you report and drill-to-reconciliations with this single-source platform for all GL trial balances. This downloadable solution for Account Reconciliations can be deployed to both current financial reporting customers as well as stand-alone Account Reconciliations customers. OneStream’s Account Reconciliation solution immediately replace market leading solutions and delivers the first risk adjusted balance sheet for a new level of data quality and confidence.

With the continued success of XF Cloud deployments, OneStream Software proudly became a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner. XF Cloud leverages the Microsoft Azure® Cloud Platform and is pre-configured, optimized and monitored for CPM performance without compromise. More than half of all new customers in 2016 chose the XF Cloud as their preferred deployment method.

“Our continued exponential growth in 2016 has allowed us to add industry leaders and technology experts to the OneStream engineering organization,” said Bob Powers, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of OneStream Software. “We have tripled the size of our water-front development office in Connecticut and are poised for continued innovation on the OneStream XF platform. In 2017, we are looking forward to additional technological advancements that will continue to place OneStream above and apart from other CPM solution providers.”

Looking Ahead

OneStream customers and partners, along with OneStream’s own experts, will be sharing their implementation stories at the Splash 2017 User Conference and Partner Summit to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, NV May 16-19. Here, financial industry professionals, technical specialists and partners from around the globe will be sharing best practices, attending hands-on training and participating in several breakout sessions that cover various aspects of financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting and analysis. Kicking off this year’s keynote address will be guest speaker Hans Rey - world-renown adventurer and mountain cyclist. For more information on Splash please visit http://www.onestreamsoftware.com/splash/

“We are excited for our fifth annual Splash User Conference and for the first time complementing the week with our Partner Summit, making this the can’t-miss Corporate Performance Management event of the year,” stated Eric Davidson, Vice President of Knowledge Management, OneStream Software. “With all of the unique sessions, workshops, networking events and experiences, it’s no surprise that 90 percent of attendee companies return to Splash again and again.”

