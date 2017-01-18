The popular Southern California seafood restaurant and oyster bar, EMC Seafood & Raw Bar has announced they will open their first Northern California location in none other than Silicon Valley hot spot Santana Row.

Established in 2013 in Los Angeles’ historic Koreatown, EMC Seafood & Raw Bar began as a local gem, and emerged as a hotspot for Angeleno foodies, expanding to locations in Woodland Hills, Irvine and Arcadia. Known for their uniquely tempered Asian-fusion cuisine, the OC Weekly has raved about their signature dishes like the lobster ravioli and “best handheld cobb salad you’ll ever have.” EMC boasts an assortment of fresh seafood as well as cocktails handcrafted by in-house mixologists. Casual diners and seafood enthusiasts alike will be drawn to EMC’s tastebud tingling lunch, dinner and drink options. The Best in Class restaurant, opening next to Z Gallerie on Santana Row will feature an open-kitchen, lively raw bar & a bright and bustling main dining room scattered with bistro tables.

EMC CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Kwan, is very optimistic and excited to open EMC Seafood & Raw Bar at Santana Row. Mr. Kwan‘s portfolio of restaurants now include more than 30 locations in California.

“Santana Row was identified as a great strategic location to plant the EMC Seafood & Raw Bar flag in Northern California”, said Michael Gallivan of US Realty Advisors, Inc., EMC’s Strategic Partner and Exclusive Real Estate Advisor. EMC is looking to continue its California expansion in premiere locations throughout the state, which include lifestyle centers, regional shopping centers and urban projects.

Popular eateries in Santana Row continue to surface including Tacolicious, which was welcomed in November 2016. “Santana Row continues to emerge as a foodie destination, said Jeff Kreshek, Federal Realty's West Coast Vice President of Leasing. With eateries offering small, shareable plates and trendy tasting menus, Santana Row continues to stay on top of the food scene with fresh and new-to-market establishments.”

