The National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), a central voice for patient safety since 1997, has announced new appointments to the Foundation’s Board of Directors and Board of Advisors.

Trent Haywood, MD, JD, joins the NPSF Board of Directors for a term of three years. Dr. Haywood is president of Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute and senior vice president and chief medical officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Karen Frush, MD, CPPS, chief patient safety officer for Duke University Health System, and vice president for quality at LifePoint Health, has also been named to the Board of Directors, having previously served on the NPSF Board of Advisors.

Newly appointed to two-year terms on the NPSF Board of Advisors are Jason Adelman, MD, MS, chief patient safety officer and associate chief quality officer at Columbia University Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and Eric Thomas, MD, MPH, professor of medicine and associate dean for healthcare quality at University of Texas Medical School at Houston, where he is also director of the UT Houston-Memorial Hermann Center for Healthcare Quality and Safety.

“We are very pleased to welcome these new board members in this, our 20th anniversary year,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, president of NPSF. “The breadth of experience that our board members hold is testament to the growth of the patient safety field and helps to guide the Foundation in fulfilling its mission.”

The NPSF Board of Directors provides strategic and operational oversight and is vested with fiduciary responsibilities for the Foundation. The NPSF Board of Advisors offers advisory direction and insight on NPSF program development, in keeping with the Foundation’s mission. Mary Beth Navarra-Sirio, MBA, RN, co-founder and principal consultant at Sirio2 Healthcare Innovations, is the current chair of the Board of Directors. Sam R. Watson, MSA, CPPS, MT (ASCP), senior vice president for patient safety and quality and executive director of the MHA Keystone Center, currently chairs the Board of Advisors.

“I know the other members of the NPSF boards join me in enthusiastically welcoming our new members,” said Ms. Navarra-Sirio. “We are fortunate to be working with a group of leaders that represent a broad range of expertise.”

For more information about the Foundation’s governance and complete lists of the NPSF Board of Directors and Board of Advisors, visit our website, http://www.npsf.org.