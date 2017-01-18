MJH "At MJH we strive to bring our readers and online users the latest, most innovative content related to health care delivery in the United States." - Michael J. Hennessy, Jr

Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., (MJH), a full-service health care communications company, launched a new website for its Center for Biosimilars, announced Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. President Michael J. Hennessy, Jr. The redesigned website will include the latest developments in the field of biosimilars through thought leader interaction in, live video and interactive digital platforms.

In making the announcement, Michael J. Hennessy, Jr said, “At MJH we strive to bring our readers and online users the latest, most innovative content related to health care delivery in the United States. The recent introduction of biosimilars into the market has led to an unprecedented amount of uncertainty as stakeholders continue to grasp the implications of their arrival.”

The Center for Biosimilars serves as a collection of the leading authorities in the industry to provide guidance, insight and solutions to the emerging area of biosimilars. The Center’s website offers users a trusted resource that examines the financial, clinical, and regulatory impact of biosimilars in health care. The site will offer the latest news, videos, conference coverage, and thought leader interviews, while identifying trends, challenges and opportunities in the biosimilar space.

The Center for Biosimilars advisory board is comprised of highly respected biosimilars and health care industry authorities, including physicians, policy makers, pharmacists, managed care professionals and physicians.

Biosimilars have become one of the most talked about topics in healthcare, offering patients with potential cost-effective alternatives to existing high cost biologics treatments in the area of diabetes, immunologic disorders and cancer.

The Center for Biosimilars website is: http://www.centerforbiosimilars.com/, and social media pages: Twitter @biosimcenter, Instagram @biosimcenter and Facebook, The Center for Biosimilars.

About Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc.

A full-service health care communications company offering education, research, and medical media, Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. The company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of print and digital product lines, live events, educational programs, and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and biotech companies.