Revestor Pioneers Intelligent Short-Term Rental Investments

“Number crunching and hours of work are eliminated with our automated search engine so users can be sure they’re making the right investment.”

Revestor is disrupting the investment real estate space, removing the guesswork from short-term investment real estate and aggregating data into one digestible format so investors can make informed decisions based on hard numbers and data. The free tool not only simplifies, but also accelerates the process of finding the right property utilizing key investment indicators such as cap rate, cash flow, and return on investment.

“We make evaluating investment properties seamless,” says CEO and Founder of Revestor, Bill Lyons. “Number crunching and hours of work are eliminated with our automated search engine so users can be sure they’re making the right investment.”

The key for Revestor is answering the quality questions that in turn create quality investments. The database provides instant geographic search capabilities, collecting the most critical indicators for intelligent real estate investment. Property cap rate, cash flow, cash-on-cash return, and overall ROI can be instantly calculated by simply toggling a bar to adjust settings and numbers.

In order to determine the quality of investment, Revestor looks at a variety of factors including acquisition price, rental income and expenses, financing, and exit strategy. The search engine operates with a few assumptions, from presuming you pay the full listing price, to a 20 percent percentage down payment, and a five-year short-term investment period. However, all information is customizable, which makes it easy to adjust the numbers and get an instant result without having to manually rework data.

There is safety and stability with long-term rental investments as you essentially know how much money you will make any given month, yet long-term rentals are not as lucrative as short term. Short-term rental investment is more risky, but my earn you 1.5-2.5 times more than long-term rentals. Investing in the right property is crucial to the success of a short-term rental, which is why Revestor evaluates and minimizes the risk of investing in short-term rentals for you.

Location, seasonal demand, and local rules and regulations are all things to take into consideration when investing in real estate. With Revestor, real estate investors are able to find properties with the highest potential returns in a more efficient manner.

About Revestor

Revestor is a real estate search engine that helps homebuyers, investors, and real estate professionals determine the best option for investment. The platform instantly aggregates critical data points that ensure sound investment with the click of a button. Users can search active listings geographically for long-term and short-term rentals to automatically calculate cap rate, cash flow, cash-on-cash return, and return on investment with the ability to adjust the default settings to reflect personal investment criteria. Revestor helps answer the question “should I invest?” with ease. To see Revestor in action and to learn more, visit http://www.revestor.com.