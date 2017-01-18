In order to focus on serving the pressing needs of Annapolis-area seniors ... NLCS is pursuing a process to develop the CCRC as a standalone project. -NLCS' President & CEO, Larry Bradshaw

National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) is pursuing a new plan to develop a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Annapolis through a Special Exception Process with the City of Annapolis. Presenting a new plan that focuses solely on the development of the retirement community, versus the broader mixed-use Crystal Spring development, allows NLCS to expedite services to seniors in the underserved market of Annapolis.

“The retirement community has been under consideration for nearly six years, while waiting for the broader development’s approval from the City. The wait for an approval continues to put pressure on those seniors who are aging and in need of services,” NLCS’ President & CEO Larry Bradshaw said. “In order to focus on serving the pressing needs of Annapolis-area seniors, NLCS is pursuing a Special Exception Process to develop the CCRC as a standalone project. In this scenario NLCS will become the developer.”

The new proposal positions NLCS as the developer and the scope solely encompasses the CCRC. NLCS intends to file plans for the Special Exception Process by Spring 2017.

“The City of Annapolis is an underserved market for seniors. Approximately three CCRCs currently exist within a 20-mile radius of the project site,” Bradshaw said. “Nielsen Claritas data projects the 65+ population in that same radius to be 116,897 in 2019. Couple that with the growing number of Baby Boomers retiring daily, the need for senior services will only continue to grow.”

About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Md., NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With more than 125-years’ experience, NLCS provides seniors with a variety of lifestyle, residential and health care options through retirement communities and services in Maryland and Virginia. Other communities and services sponsored by National Lutheran include The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge and myPotential at Home in Winchester, Va., and a new retirement community in Annapolis, Md., subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval. For more information, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org

