Sales Focus, Inc. Adds 6 New Clients

SFI developed a tactical go-to-market plan that allowed TXU (Energy) to quickly establish a presence in a newly targeted middle- market geography. They incorporated their processes and management tools into our organizational requirements.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a Maryland-based sales outsourcing company, announced today that it has launched six new clients into the US market.

Over the past 20 years SFI has been recognized as the world’s leader in Intelligent Sales Outsourcing Solutions. Over the past 4 weeks SFI has launched six new clients into the US market. The new clients include: Panacea Pro, Campseekers, Contentmart, Stress Pal, Ariello, Inc. and Royal Palm Pharmacy. These new clients provide services in the Health Care, Pharmaceutical, IT, and Insurance sectors.

“As the leader in providing Sales Outsourcing Solutions we have worked with some of the world’s largest organizations; however we continue to work with many small and mid-sized organizations that need a Complete Sales Solution. We do not put boundaries on our clients, they can start as large or as small as they would like in any region of the US or globe. We do both inside and outside sales, so we have a solution to fit every organization. Our goals are simple, make our clients successful,” said Sales Focus, Inc. founder and CEO Tony Horwath.

Due to the expansion of its intelligent sales solutions products and programs, Sales Focus, Inc. has enjoyed three-year growth of 217% and has been the recipient of multiple honors and awards. The firm appeared on the list of Inc. 500/5000 fastest growing companies in 2012 and 2013. It was named one of the “Fastest 50” by SmartCEO magazine in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, and was listed on Build 100 and Tech 2000 as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. In 2016 Sales Focus was Awarded the Excellence Award for Client Services, Smart CEO Future 50 and Excellence Award for Recruiting.

“We’re proud to have the privilege of working with some of the world’s most recognized brands, such as Sprint, NRG Energy, General Electric, British Petroleum and AT&T, to name a few,” said Horwath. “With our continued growth and expansion into new services and new markets we continue to focus on our core commitments to our clients, Immediate Revenue Generation, Reduced Cost, Brand Protection and providing Sales Intelligence.

ABOUT SALES FOCUS, INC.

Sales Focus, Inc. is a sales solutions provider that focuses exclusively on developing dedicated sales teams for organizations that require a greater sales reach in the United States and Globally. Founded in 1998, Sales Focus Inc. pioneered the sales outsourcing industry by deploying dedicated outsourced sales teams that are recruited, trained and managed to meet each clients’ revenue goals. Sales Focus Inc. utilizes its S.O.L.D.™ process to build a sales plan, implement the plan and manage inside sales or feet-on-the-street, business-to-business sales teams that excel in client acquisition in the SMB marketplace. To discuss Sales Focus, Inc.’s cost containment and profit enhancement solutions, or for more information about Sales Focus and their other innovative products, call 410-442-5600 or visit the website at http://www.SalesFocusInc.com and request a free white paper.