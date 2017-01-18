"To succeed today, every brand needs to tell a story that the consumer can visualize and identify with.” – Rebecca West

The GRIT report, deemed the most comprehensive survey in the market research industry, has just been released in its latest edition by GreenBook, covering industry trends during Q3 and Q4 of 2016. This leading industry report is an invaluable guide and a strategic tool for stakeholders in the market research industry, with the latest release focusing on “emerging methods and technology, trends impacting corporate researchers, and financial forecasting.” Civicom has just recently participated as a panel expert alongside other influencers discussing the findings of this GreenBook research survey, in addition to being a featured commentary writer included in GreenBook’s latest GRIT.

In line with GRIT’s focus on adoption of emerging methods and technology, Civicom’s commentary emphasizes that the success or failure of a brand is related to the story it communicates to its constituents. Every brand needs to identify where it can engage the buyer on a deeply personal level. Rebecca West, Civicom’s Global Vice President of Marketing Research Services, stresses that “to succeed today, every brand needs to tell a story that its target consumer can visualize and identify with.” While some brands successfully draw consumer engagement through a charismatic vision or message, other brands struggle with employing an effective story to tell, and thus turn to qualitative research to create their compelling brand story. “A good brand story does more than increase engagement and interest,” says West. “The process often starts with finding out the qualitative ‘why’ behind how brand buyers think.”

Civicom’s commentary can be read in full in the latest edition of the GRIT report, now available for download via GreenBook’s website at https://www.greenbook.org/grit.

About GreenBook

The GreenBook Worldwide Directories is a project of the New York AMA (American Marketing Association) Communication Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the New York American Marketing Association. GreenBook provides a listing of market research suppliers in two volumes. Volume One features companies that offer online advertising, brand and media research, and specialized research for major industries like financial, healthcare, retail, technology and telecommunications. The second volume features companies that offer focus group moderation, and qualitative research services such as recruiting, moderating, videoconferencing, internet broadcasting, usability testing, etc. The GreenBook onine directory can be found at https://www.greenbook.org/

About Civicom Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus Civicom InSitu® Mobile Research, a qualitative tool for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys. Recently Civicom introduced the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a qualitative mobile app for collecting richer in-the-moment insights that works with both iOS and Android. ThoughtLight includes GPS and GEO, plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection.

Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and rollout of new services.

To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civi(dot)com or call +1-203-413-2423.