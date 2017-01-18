Adorama and The Phoblographer Team Up for Photography Workshop Series

Refine Crucial Skills Needed to Create Compelling Visuals Adorama and Chris Gampat, founder and editor-in-chief of popular photography blog, The Phoblographer, will host three photography workshops both on the streets of Manhattan as well as at the Adorama Event Space.

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is teaming up with Chris Gampat, founder and editor-in-chief of popular photography blog The Phoblographer, to host three photography workshops both on the streets of Manhattan as well as at the Adorama Event Space in its flagship store on 42 West 18th Street in NYC. Each session will cover a different realm of photography with the goal of enhancing attendees’ technical abilities, enabling the creation of more impactful images. Sessions include: black and white/urban geometry photography (1/28-1/29), lighting for food photography (2/24-2/26) and portraiture (3/24-3/26).

Refine Crucial Skills Needed to Create Compelling Visuals

Attendees can choose from three separate multi-day workshops to gain insight into three distinctly different photography applications. Or for the ambitious photographer, attend all three. Choose from:

Two-Day Black & White Street Photography/Urban Geometry Workshop

January 28 & 29, 2017; $250

Join Chris on a journey to better street photography through Urban Geometry, a growing new branch of the genre. Built on the ideals of great photographers such as Cartier-Bresson, #UrbanGeometry on Instagram has turned into a growing movement focusing on the way the human eye perceives shapes and lines in a scene. Attendees will also become aware of how black and white photography works differently from color. Space is limited, register now.

Three-Day Food Photography Lighting Intensive

February 24 – 26, 2017; Cost TBA

Attendees will be taken through a special workshop on lighting specifics when it comes to food photography. Chris will demonstrate a number of techniques, tips and tricks to create mouth-watering food photography. Spots for this three-day intensive workshop will be limited to ensure its intimacy. Registration to open soon.

Three-Day Portrait Intensive

March 24 – 26, 2017; Cost TBA

This fun-filled crash course on posing, lighting and communication will guide photographers aspiring to deliver exceptional portraits. Build your portfolio with the images taken in this intensive workshop. Registration to open soon.

Complimentary Camera Bags from Adorama

In addition to hands-on learning experiences, attendees will receive a complimentary 24/7 Traffic Collection Sling bag from Adorama. Strikingly stylish, yet understated and ready for action.

