On January 9th, 2017 Mark Cowan and the Mad Scientists from Mad Science sparked interest in learning at Mustang Creek Elementary in Yukon.

STEM assemblies focus on teaching kids the principles of “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math”. By using simple concepts and fun experiments, STEM assemblies inspire kids to explore the world around them through science and math. In addition to the STEM assemblies, Mad Science also provides after school programs and summer camps. The ultimate goal of Mad Science is to inspire kids to pursue STEM related careers later in life.

With that being said, the way Mad Science sparked interest for Mustang Creek Elementary was via a very exciting assembly. The STEM presentation was headed up by Derick “Professor Mad” Brock. Professor Mad used his thrilling science experiments to teach and inspire kids to continue learning throughout their lives. Professor Mad also got the kids involved by calling them up to assist in his various experiments on stage.

At the end of the assembly, Mark Cowan revealed that the assembly was not simply for the students, but also a way to show appreciation for a very special and unsuspecting teacher. Being a teacher can be a thankless job, so STEM assemblies always make sure to celebrate the teachers who inspire their kids everyday. Mark Cowan, the sponsor of this STEM assembly, presented 1st grade teacher, Cori Stricker, with a $50 Amazon gift card and a Certificate of Appreciation to say thanks for all her hard work.

That wasn’t the only gift given that morning!

As a final gift, Mark Cowan donated the "Big Book Of Science Experiments" to the school so that the kids can continue exploring and learning! Sponsors like Mark Cowan are the main reason these STEM assemblies can continue to happen all across the state. By sponsoring this event, Mark helped bring the joy of learning and exploration to the young kids of Yukon, Oklahoma.

