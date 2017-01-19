Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors of New York has won “Best of Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The successful full service residential design build and interiors firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“This fourth consecutive award is a remarkable achievement for us, and a true mark of distinction from our peers, since Houzz is the destination platform for anyone seeking Design and Renovation services in our metro area. This testimonial is invaluable and integral to our success, especially as we expand our services to include finished Interiors. Houzz is our proven new business resource and we hope to achieve the same in our Residential Design efforts!”

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

Follow Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors on Houzz.

About Paula McDonald Design Build & Interiors

Paula McDonald’s Design Build & Interiors practice brings New York City homeowners’ visions to life through her ultimate full service Residential Design, Construction and Interiors firm since 2008. This one stop shop enables a faster, seamless and easier way for homeowners to approach remodeling any type of residential space. From the first meeting to final finished project, Paula’s approach to delivering each client’s dream residence is through both innovation in design and a holistic delivery of each client’s vision and lifestyle. This award-winning firm, recognized in prestigious design and consumer venues, is located in the heart of the Flatiron District at 27 West 20th St., Suite 706, New York, NY. For more information, visit pmddllc.com

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.