Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, wanted to find out what students and teachers really look for in their test prep. In a survey, they asked educators and students, and they found one important result across all respondents: the number one complaint about generic test prep was that it's boring.

That's why Shmoop is all about creating materials that are accessible to all students. Shmoop's student-speak—not to mention their affordable prices—allow everyone to get the resources they need to succeed in standardized testing. In fact, in a survey conducted by Shmoop, 58% of Shmoop SAT users said they scored in the top quartile for the SAT, and 95% of Shmoop users felt prepared for the SAT. And on a larger scale, Indio High School in California saw a ~120 point increase in average SAT scores after implementing Shmoop.

When using Shmoop's test prep, students start by taking a diagnostic exam, which will help them determine what they know and what they're just pretending to know. Next, they can brush up with comprehensive review for every section of the exam. Once they feel ready, it's off to hundreds of drill questions, with engaging answer explanations and video playlists to be sure they're picking up what Shmoop is putting down. Finally, in both PSAT and SAT prep on Shmoop, there are four full-length practice exams that mimic the actual test; that way students can better pace themselves on the big day. With thousands of flashcards and access to infinite math drills in the form of Math Shack, there's nothing Shmoop doesn't offer.

"One of my students, who I thought was going to be a real challenge because of attitude, used Shmoop as a tool—not a replacement—and she just bloomed, way beyond what I could ever hope for!" says Rikki Carr, an English Teacher from Northwestern School District in Pennsylvania. "Her success—not only on tests but in how she was able to [...] make connections on her SAT essay—was exactly why I teach."

Students and teachers looking for individual or small group access can subscribe to Shmoop and get access to PSAT and SAT prep along with hundreds of other test prep guides, including an SAT Teacher Guide, and Online Courses, including an SAT Crash Course. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales(at)shmoop.com.

