Validity Screening Solutions (http://www.validityscreening.com), a premier provider of background screening and drug testing services, is pleased to announce that each member of their Quality Assurance Team is now certified through the NAPBS (National Association of Professional Background Screeners) Criminal Research Provider course – effective December 30, 2016.

Validity’s Quality Assurance Team is responsible for the research and record management process used in compiling consumer reports. They play an important role in ensuring data accuracy and maintaining strict compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

The Criminal Research Providers Course is intended for background screening professionals in research, record management, and quality assurance positions. Each member of the Quality Assurance Team completed their Criminal Research Providers Course by participating in four training modules covering different areas of expertise necessary for employees in their position. Team members are then required to complete a certification exam with 100-percent accuracy.

“As a CRA, it’s essential that our Quality Assurance Team has a thorough understanding of the research process in our continuous efforts to provide the most complete and up-to-date information to our clients,” said Kaymee Phillips, Director – Quality Assurance at Validity Screening Solutions. “Every employee at Validity maintains the FCRA-Basic Certification through the NAPBS – a higher standard than most background screeners. The Quality Assurance Team takes their training a step further to provide the best service expectations possible.”

Validity also recently announced FCRA-Advanced Certifications for several members of the Leadership and Account Management teams over the last few months. The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) is a complex piece of federal legislation enacted in 1970 which is enforced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). FCRA guidelines mandate fairness, accuracy, and privacy in the collection and use of consumer information, including sensitive consumer credit information. These guidelines form the national standards for consumer reporting agencies’ use of public information and reports for employment screening purposes.

About Validity Screening Solutions

Validity Screening Solutions, located in Overland Park, Kansas, provides compliance focused employment screening, drug testing, and hiring technology to organizations who want to hire confidently. Since 1992, Validity has offered a streamlined and cost-effective approach to employment screening by using the latest technology and compliance standards. For more information about Validity Screening Solutions, visit http://www.ValidityScreening.com or call 866.915.0792.