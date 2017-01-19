Cutting-Edge Tech Repair Company AGiRepair Opens Texas Facility

AGiRepair announced the opening of its new repair facility in Texas, called AGiRepair Tx, located outside the Dallas metro area. The company specializes in precision mobile device repair and is a high-volume wireless repair parts distributor.

“As we continue to experience consistent growth, we’re always looking for new ways to improve the service we offer to customers,” said John Yetsconish, Executive Director of AGiRepair. “Our Texas repair facility will allow us to strategically support school districts and businesses located in the central and western part of the country.” The company currently facilitates all business operations out of its 84,000 square foot state-of-the-art repair facility located in Pennsylvania.

With over a decade of experience in the technology repair industry, AGiRepair is highly recognized for its innovative and advanced technical capabilities, specializing in LCD repair. Their clientele includes over 2,500 strategic corporate partners and 1,600 educational institutions.

The company prides itself on having the repair capacity to quickly and efficiently handle high-volume repairs. With over 100+ expert technicians, all repairs are backed by a 1 year warranty, performed in Class 10,000 clean rooms, and include free inbound and outbound shipping.

About AGiRepair

AGiRepair is a recognized leader in the mobile device repair and wireless repair parts industry, with a steadfast commitment to offering cutting-edge technology repair solutions. For over sixteen years, some of the largest retailers, corporations, repair depots, and educational institutions have entrusted AGiRepair as their essential partner.

AGiRepair is a division of AssetGenie Incorporated; headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania with additional locations in Carrollton, Texas; Hudson, Wisconsin; and Shanghai, China.

More information about AGiRepair is available at http://www.agirepair.com or by calling 888-325-5713.