Sarah Bush Lincoln (SBL), a hospital and health care organization that is home to more than 300,000 provider office visits per year, and Biovista announced today that they will be working together to validate novel therapeutic options generated in the real-world practice of a hospital and health center, using Biovista’s Project Prodigy Big Data AI healthcare inference and validation platform.

Clinicians seeing hundreds of patients a year in real-world practice often conceive of novel treatment approaches, including repositioning of safe, existing drugs and new drug combinations to more effectively treat unmet medical needs. Busy clinicians focused on treating patients rarely have time to explore and validate such insights. Without fundamental scientific validation, these treatments rarely get advanced.

SBL clinicians and Biovista’s team will tap into Biovista’s Project Prodigy, a big data inference engine that ranks the plausibility of any clinical scenario against existing standards of care and any other potential ones, to identify and further develop such new treatment hypotheses at the point of care in advance of entering into clinical trials. Biovista will make available its Project Prodigy platform to initially validate these concepts with support from published data and real-world evidence that Project Prodigy aggregates and compiles on a continuous basis. Promising therapies will be targeted for further research.

“Project Prodigy is able to help clinicians develop and refine new treatment hypotheses and then validate them using advanced analytics, big data, and real-world evidence,” Aris Persidis, Ph.D., Biovista’s president said. “SBL clinicians have some very interesting insights into the patient populations they are treating. Together, we will use Project Prodigy to refine these ideas and inform new treatment options that may eventually be useful at the point of care.”

James Hildebrandt, MD, VP Medical Affairs at SBL noted, “We were impressed by how Biovista used Project Prodigy to uncover previously unanticipated risk factors for diabetes, as published in its key paper in Diabetes Care together with their co-authors from FDA and Clalit. We are delighted to work with Biovista to advance research together. SBL continually works to incorporate leading edge capabilities, including those at the forefront of big data healthcare analytics, such as Biovista’s Project Prodigy, as we deliver high quality care close to home for our patients and communities.”

About Biovista:

Biovista develops advanced technologies that use big data and next generation analytics to address major needs in biomedical research, development, and clinical practice. Project Prodigy is a new category of inference generation and validation system. It operates by generating extremely large numbers of new potential clinical outcomes and ranking their real-world validity. Project Prodigy is different to what are called “cognitive systems” that work as search engines on known datasets and require significant training, since Project Prodigy’s recommendations are not already known. Biovista is using Project Prodigy to advance its own drug repositioning programs, as well as in programs with biopharmaceutical companies, regulators, and patient advocacy groups. To date, Biovista has delivered previously unanticipated and now validated drug positioning options for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and patient advocacy groups.

About SBLHC:

Sarah Bush Lincoln provides a full range of acute care services to residents of East Central Illinois’ Coles County and the surrounding eight counties. Primary care services are provided through 14 extended campus primary care locations and three walk-in clinics. Post Acute Care services extend to the surrounding 19 counties in East Central and Southern Illinois through active and consulting medical staffs that include approximately 175 providers representing 28 specialties delivered throughout the health center, including its 129 bed hospital, its cancer center, heart center and other centers of excellence.

Employing about 2,300 area residents, the health center promotes a culture of excellence through continuing personal and professional growth. SBL has received the Illinois Performance Excellence Gold Award for Achievement of Excellence in 2011, and is accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare.