To address the need for formal training opportunities and the shortage of qualified technicians in the small engine and power equipment industry, CEV Multimedia and the Equipment & Engine Training Council (EETC) have partnered to develop the Principles of Small Engine Technology student certification program.

Endorsed by the EETC, the Principles of Small Engine Technology student certification program serves as an introduction to the skills needed to enter the outdoor power equipment industry by providing foundational knowledge of four-stroke small engines. Certification lessons cover topics related to four-stroke engines, including component identification and theory of operation, along with the basics of: fuel, emissions, electrical and governor systems. Included are videos demonstrating engine disassembly, reassembly and basic troubleshooting. To earn the certification, students complete 11 modules and a 100-question final exam.

“We strive to provide relevant and meaningful training opportunities for students providing them the first step on the pathway to a career within the power equipment industry,” said Erik Sides, executive director of EETC. “Working with CEV Multimedia on a new student certification program shows our dedication to help address the growing need for skilled technicians in our industry.”

Students and educators access the certification through iCEV, an online learning platform offering practical, interactive learning with professional demonstrations, to prepare students for post-secondary education and high-skill, high-demand careers. Educators can quickly monitor, track and engage students directly through the platform’s interactive lessons.

“Lessons included in the small engine certification program are built to provide students with a solid foundation in four-stroke engines,” said Dusty Moore, iCEV president. “EETC brings valuable expertise and knowledge from a network of small engine and power equipment manufacturers that will surely benefit students’ seeking a career in the industry.”

For more information about the industry-backed certification program, please visit http://www.icevonline.com/smallengine.

About CEV Multimedia

With 33 years of experience, CEV specializes in providing quality Career & Technical Education (CTE) curriculum and education resources for several major subject areas: Agricultural Science and Technology, Family & Consumer Sciences, Business Education, Marketing Education, Trade and Industrial Education, Health Science, Law Enforcement and Career Exploration. CEV received the U.S Chamber of Commerce’s Blue Ribbon Small Business Award in 2012 and has been honored numerous times for its excellence in content creation and exemplary business practices. In 2012, CEV introduced iCEV, an online platform revolutionizing the way CEV produces and delivers educational content. iCEV is the most comprehensive online resource for CTE educators and students offering learning-on-demand features, video clips streaming and testing and grading capabilities to any device with Internet capabilities. Through iCEV, students can earn industry-backed certifications across multiple areas of CTE that prepare them for college and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.icevonline.com.

About Equipment & Engine Training Council

The Equipment & Engine Training Council is a non-profit association addressing the critical shortage of service technicians through its school accreditation and EETC technician certification programs. The EETC is a member in good standing of the National Certification Commission. To learn more about the EETC, visit http://www.eetc.org.