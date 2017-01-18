“EMV is expected to significantly lower card present fraud and works in tandem with our PCI-validated P2PE solution, which encrypts the card data the second it reaches the terminal, and tokenization," said Ruston Miles, Chief Innovation Officer, Bluefin.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) payment solutions for retail, healthcare and higher education, today announced the EMV certification of their PayConex Payment Platform with Elavon, a leading global payments provider and subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp. The company also announced the addition of Apple Pay to their suite of payment processing options.

PayConex provides a stand-alone payment processing platform for small, medium and large merchants, as well as integrated payment processing for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), which feature a full suite of API’s and SDK’s. The platform provides debit, credit and ACH payments, as well as Ecommerce, mobile and retail acceptance, with all products backed by the security of Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution. Bluefin is one of the only U.S. providers to offer both a stand-alone and integrated PCI-validated P2PE solution, and the company’s Elavon EMV certification further strengthens Bluefin’s security suite, which also includes tokenization and transparent redirect.

“EMV is an integral part of a merchant’s holistic payment security strategy because it authenticates that the credit or debit card used by the consumer is legitimate and has not been duplicated,” said Ruston Miles, Bluefin’s Chief Innovation Officer. “EMV is expected to significantly lower card present fraud and works in tandem with our PCI-validated P2PE solution, which encrypts the card data the second it reaches the terminal, and tokenization, which allows merchants to store card data as unreadable tokens. We are very excited to bring this solution to our customers through our partnership with Elavon.”

In addition to Bluefin’s EMV certification on PayConex, the company has also added Apple Pay acceptance to their platform. PayConex supports Apple Pay via EMV-contactless or MSD-contactless through the PCI-validated P2PE PAX devices.

