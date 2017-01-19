Warrington-based K&M Home Enhancements, a privately held remodeler known for its unique space ideas, white-glove remodeling method, superior craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, is now Arch Signature™ Remodelers.

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful 2016 in which the company realized record sales growth and customer satisfaction. Arch Signature™ Remodelers is in contention for a Contractor of the Year (CoTY) Award for one of its 2016 projects. Arch Signature™ Remodelers also completed more bathroom remodels and deck construction in 2016 than any prior year. The company achieved a 90% on-budget rate and a 95% on-time project completion rate – a first in its history – and resolved all timeline overages within a day.

After reviewing the company’s performance and portfolio, partners Kyle Adamczyk and Mike Stanwick, both natives of Warrington, knew their brand identity was due for an overhaul.

“We’re perfectionists,” said Adamczyk. “And our perfectionism is evident in every remodeling project we’re hired for. For us, it’s right angles, smooth surfaces, and a painless experience for the homeowner. There’s no other way to do it.”

“It was time our company image matched our process,” Adamczyk added.

The just-revealed Arch Signature™ brand name was inspired by a speech given by Napoleon Bonaparte upon the groundbreaking of the Arc de Triomphe de l'Étoile, the famous Paris monument. In Napoleon’s remarks, he noted that the beauty of the arch would pale in significance to the beauty which lay beyond it – a notion that Adamczyk and Stanwick realized perfectly embodied the promise of their business. The brand package includes updated sales and marketing collateral, a responsive website (http://www.ArchSignatureRemodelers.com), and a new tagline, "The Gateway to Your Dream Home.™"

“A lot of homeowners find the remodeling process disruptive,” said Stanwick. “We’re known for our Pain-Free Promise™ – and that includes guaranteeing our customers won’t find dust and debris everywhere.”

Arch Signature™ Remodelers has retained Silverdale, Pa.-based Simpatico Studios (http://www.SimpaticoStudios.com) for the rebrand and for ongoing marketing strategy. Simpatico was chosen after review of proposals from other independent consultants and Bucks County ad agencies.

To celebrate the rebrand, Arch Signature™ Remodelers will offer complementary whole-home cleaning for select interior remodeling projects until the end of 2017.

For more information about Arch Signature™ Remodelers, please visit http://www.ArchSignatureRemodelers.com.

About Arch Signature™ Remodelers, Inc.

Arch Signature™ Remodelers has served the Central Bucks area and beyond for more than a decade. Beginning as masonry contractors in 2006, founders Kyle Adamczyk and Mike Stanwick have since gone on to create some of the most distinctive residential spaces including bathrooms, kitchens, “man-caves,” patios and decks. The partners continue in a hands-on capacity to this day, each personally managing and guaranteeing every project. Arch Signature™ Remodelers holds Remodeling Specialist certifications through the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

