Card program managers who actively pursue continuing education are better equipped to maximize the benefits of Commercial Cards, such as Purchasing Cards, for their organizations.

Recharged Education announces three events in partnership with other education-oriented organizations. Company founder Lynn Larson, CPCP, will deliver presentations to help end-users (e.g., corporations, government agencies, higher education institutions, etc.) improve their Commercial Card programs and purchase-to-pay processes. Presentation topics include card fraud and controls, auditing, P-Card best practices, and more. Visit http://www.recharged-education.com/presentations for additional information about these events, which include:



20th National P-Cards on Campus Conference hosted by the Professional Development Group (PDG), February 26 through March 1, in Orlando, Florida

Purchasing Card Audits—Best Strategies for Internal Audit eWorkshop on March 6 and 8, hosted by The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) American Center for Government Auditing (ACGA)

Purchasing Card Best Practices webinar on March 14, hosted by AP Now

According to Larson, “Card program managers who actively pursue continuing education are better equipped to maximize the benefits of Commercial Cards, such as Purchasing Cards, for their organizations. This is how my journey in the industry began nearly 20 years ago. Now, as Recharged Education celebrates three years of success, I’m excited to continue sharing my knowledge with others, both in person and virtually.”

At the 20th National P-Cards on Campus Conference, Larson will deliver two breakout sessions. One will explore some common program pitfalls, and provide resolutions for restoring the balance between P-Card efficiencies and controls. The other will center on cases of internal card fraud and examine what went wrong.

For the eWorkshop aimed at internal auditors in the government sector, Larson will provide a broad Purchasing Card overview on day one and, on day two, tips for establishing effective P Card audit strategies. The other virtual event—a webinar for AP professionals—will address P Card best practices pertaining to goals and metrics, training, and controls.

To obtain educational content now, access the online blog (https://www.recharged-education.com/blog-posts) and peruse more than 100 posts published by Recharged Education since its inception.

About Recharged Education LLC: Purchasing Card veteran Lynn Larson, CPCP, founded Recharged Education LLC in January 2014 to serve end-user organizations and industry providers alike by offering various resources focused on Commercial Cards and payments. The website offers educational content, including a complimentary blog that explores different topics within the realm of card program management. The other part of the business is fee-based to meet an organization’s unique goals; it includes customized training, content development, and consulting. Please visit the website (https://www.recharged-education.com/) to learn more about Commercial Cards, and see examples of customized products and services Recharged Education provides to different types of organizations.