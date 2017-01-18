Zephyr Anzio Wall in Black Stainless Steel Stainless steel continues its popularity amongst designers and homeowners; however, many consumers are looking for new materials and colors. Our Black Stainless Steel adds a new depth to kitchen design." - Luke Siow, President

Zephyr, the industry leader in ventilation design, innovation and technology, today announced the launch of the Anzio, Ravenna, and Savona hoods in Black Stainless Steel. As kitchen design evolves, homeowners and designers are looking for an alternative to standard stainless steel and white appliances that have dominated the industry now for decades. Zephyr’s new Black Stainless hoods feature a sleek timeless design, powerful performance, and are made with an aerospace-grade level of protection that ensures each hood will stand up to the harshest cooking conditions.

Zephyr, the first ventilation manufacturer to bring this classic black finish to the luxury appliance category, has recognized that the uniform kitchen is a trend of the past now that homeowners have so many options when it comes to color and finishes. Consumers are stepping out of the “stainless steel box” with more personalization and using warmer metallics in the kitchen such as rose gold, brass, and black stainless. Zephyr is leading this design trend with its sleek new finish, durable material, and groundbreaking technology.

“Stainless steel continues its popularity amongst designers and homeowners; however, we have found that there are a lot of consumers looking for new materials and colors,” says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. “Our Black Stainless Steel adds a new depth to kitchen design, and gives consumers an opportunity to transform their kitchen with an unexpected new material.”

Zephyr’s Black Stainless Steel hoods have a military-grade built-in layer of protection with an anti-smudge coating for easing cleaning. In addition, this material does not oxidize and resists fingerprints better than stainless steel, which for families with young kids (or messy cooks!) is an added bonus. Solid Titanium is transported on the stainless steel through a Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) process that makes it more uniform and durable than a traditional coating process. The PVD process is also an eco-friendly technology (in contrast to chemical and galvanic surface treatments) that is clean and dry with no hazardous materials involved, and does not generate chemical waste or water pollution.

While design remains at the forefront for the new Black Stainless Steel hoods, power and performance are equally important. The Anzio, Ravenna, and Savona all feature Zephyr’s new BriteStrip™ LED lighting and ICON Touch® Controls that seamlessly integrate into the hood’s canopy. Users can easily control the 5-speeds, delay-off function, auto reminders, and Airflow Control Technology (ACT™: an exclusive technology that gives builders and developers the freedom to install range hoods with maximum blower CFM, without having to compromise power or design).

The Black Stainless Steel option is available on the following models: Anzio Wall (30-, 36-inches with 600 CFM), Ravenna Wall with Smoke-Gray Glass (30-, 36-inches with 600 CFM), and Savona Wall (30-, 36-inches with 685 CFM). All models feature ACT™ (Airflow Control Technology), ICON Touch® Controls, BriteStrip™ LED Light, Extension Duct Cover and Recirculating options. MSRP: $1,099 - $1,299.

About Zephyr

For the past 20 years, San Francisco-based Zephyr has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and care. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary, Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer, Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. In addition, Zephyr has pioneered ventilation hood technology with the industry’s first DCBL Suppression System; an exclusive innovation that delivers the most silent, energy efficient and performance-driven range hoods available today. As a direct result of its unexpected design and ever-evolving innovation, Zephyr is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades including, Chicago Athenaeum Good Design, ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence), Appliance Design Excellence In Design, Spark, Architectural Products’ Product Innovation, and Consumers Digest Best Buy Rating. To learn more, visit zephyronline.com.