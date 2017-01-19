Johnnie Johnson, the former All-Pro defensive back with the Los Angeles Rams, has a game plan to ensure children aren’t lost in the shuffle when their families move. Johnson is CEO of World Class Coaches, which facilitates the Moving Families Initiative program to connect transitioning families with certified real estate agents, service providers, teachers, counselors and others. Working from the same playbook, these professionals help ensure a smooth transition for each family and family member.

“Moving can be challenging for mom and dad, yet traumatic for the children,” said Johnson, who gained sensitivity to the rigors of moving during his career in the NFL and later as a top-producing real estate agent. “Kids are uprooted and separated from their best friends, teachers and coaches, and are expected to just fit in at their new neighborhoods and schools. We all know it’s not that easy.”

Moving Families Initiative is ready to help and Johnson wants to spread the word. He and his World Class Coaches team members will embark on a 250-city United States Tour Feb. 8 to promote Moving Families Initiative and related services to local chambers of commerce, school districts, parent-teacher associations, community groups, sporting organizations and others.

The tour begins in Austin, Texas then shifts to Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Garland, Houston and several other Texas cities through February. It moves to Louisiana and Arkansas in March, then California and Arizona in April. The tour will extend well into 2018 and will reach every U.S. state, Johnson said.

Moving Families Initiative provides a network of Preferred Real Estate Agents who are certified in the care and handling of families’ needs during transition. People simply register at http://www.movingfamiliesinitiative.com prior to the execution of their home rental, sale or purchase agreement. A Preferred Real Estate Agent of their choice will help them meet their moving needs, including connecting with key people, schools, agencies and service providers in the new neighborhoods. Agents provide these services at no cost beyond the normal and customary fees charged by their brokerage for real estate services.

Johnson in late 2016 streamlined this engagement process via an agreement with HSF Affiliates LLC. The latter, through its Home Connections real estate services platform, provides consumers with a one-stop access point for the program’s legion of service providers, programs and services.

On the tour, Johnson and his team will stress Moving Families Initiative’s core goals on the tour:



To assist kids with the physical and emotional challenges of moving

To provide protection to the entire family during the transition with specific focus on kids

Execute a Moving Families Initiative Written Game Plan that maps out a successful transition for the family.

To encourage and assist kids to engage in extracurricular activities of their choice

Johnson said it’s vital that kids choose an extracurricular activity in their new neighborhood. “We’re not concerned about which activity as long as they participate in one of their choosing,” he explained. “It could be Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, playing in the band, singing, dancing, youth sports. Extracurricular activities teach young people certain values, life skills and character traits that may be difficult to learn elsewhere.”

Preferred Real Estate Agents and service providers will join the United States Tour in their respective markets to help Johnson’s team promote Moving Families Initiative. “Our objective is to continue raising awareness of the challenges families face during moves and educate them about many of the services and support available through Moving Families Initiative,” Johnson explained. “Annually, more than 10 million children ages 19 and younger move throughout America. Our program goal is to serve 10 million kids and their families within five years.”

About World Class Coaches/Moving Families Initiative

San Jose, Calif.-based World Class Coaches is an international personal, professional and executive coaching company that practices and teaches basic fundamentals as part of its coaching-delivery process. The company facilities its Moving Families Initiative, which serves, protects and meets the needs of families with kids who must move or relocate. Visit http://www.movingfamiliesinitiative.com or call (866) 224-8895 for details.

###