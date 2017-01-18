Mallard Creek Polymers Announces Rovene 6521 Rovene 6521 is the latest product that is designed as a multipurpose acrylic grade.

Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc. (MCP) continues to introduce valuable coating and binder technology for the construction industry by developing new acrylic polymer emulsions and styrene acrylics. The new acrylic polymers are developed to supplement the extensive portfolio of styrene-butadiene latexes the company offers to many building and construction applications. Rovene® 6521 is the latest product that is designed as a multipurpose acrylic grade that can be used in thick film paints or membranes, has cement compatibility to allow adequate open time, and is plasticizer-free. MCP had previously introduced Tylac® 4193, a styrene-butadiene copolymer with very similar performance. The SBR provides improved adhesion while the acrylic latex has improved UV stability. The open time and workability are essentially equivalent.

Other products for the Construction industry can be found in the company’s Building and Construction Selection Guide. The grades demonstrated show a number of the products developed for market applications, but actually represent a small number of the products that customers may find valuable. The company dedicates much of its Research and Development time designing customized products to meet a single user's specific applications requirements. MCP products can be available to a unique customer, while other products are developed for any application, market, or customer. If interested, potential clients can reach out to MCP through the website, http://www.MCPolymers.com or contact a sales/marketing professional at 1-877-240-0171.

Additionally representatives are available at Surfaces 2017 and the World of Concrete. By calling the number shown or filling out an enquiry at the website, experts can be contacted to set up a meeting.

About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):

MCP is dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina and from its network of collaborative manufacturing partners. MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability with products for the adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.MCPolymers.com or by calling 1-877-240-0171.