PuebloFest, the first-ever three-day Latin music festival in the U.S., expects to draw over 30,000 daily attendees, says festival organizers, Bold Production Inc. The first of its kind, PuebloFest will take place from March 17-19, 2017 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, CA, the heart of the Central Valley and home to 1.6 million Hispanics. For three days, guests will enjoy some of Latin music’s greatest artists, food, cultural expos, and community workshops.

Like Coachella, PuebloFest will use innovative smart chip technology wristbands to collect real-time data and allow attendees to interact with the festival’s sponsors via an app. Additionally, the festival will feature 6 (six) entertainment stages including the Main Stage with major musical performers, a rodeo stage with equestrian competitions, a cultural stage featuring traditional mariachi and folklorico, and a Millennial stage with EDM DJs.

Headlining the Main Stage will be Los Tigres del Norte, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Intocable, Luis Coronel, La Original Banda El Limon, and Voz de Mando. Other stages will feature artists like Gloria Trevi, Los Lobos, Little Joe y La Familia, and Flaco Jiménez.

PuebloFest aims to make “La Fiesta del Pueblo” a memorable and inspiring communal and cultural experience. Over 100 local nonprofits, colleges, and motivational speakers will be available to educate guests over the three days.

The festival will have seven culturally themed plazas--Cultural, Community, Children, Auto, Food, Millennial, Rodeo, and VIP--open everyday, rain or shine!



Cultural Plaza-Will feature folklorico and mariachi performances, Oaxacan dancers, along with Mexican and Pre-Columbian art displays.

Community Plaza-Free to guests-concertgoers will have the opportunity to hear from motivational speakers and attend workshops on programs that benefit the community and promote a better quality of life.

Children’s Plaza-Kids 12 and under will have their own alcohol-free space to play carnival games, listen to music, and dance.

Auto Plaza-Car lovers of all ages can check out collectible classic and exotic cars.

Millennial Plaza-Set to resemble a cool nightclub, the Millennial plaza will feature its own stage with EDM (electronic dance music) DJs. Guests will also have access to the Tech Plaza.

Rodeo Plaza- Guests will enjoy classic, traditional entertainment-a dancing horse exhibition, demonstration of escaramusas, and an exposition de charro.

VIP Plazas-The PuebloFest VIPs will have close access to the entertainment stages, separate bathrooms, and full-bar service.

Additionally, Bold Production Inc. is working closely with nonprofits and student organizations to sell hard tickets. A percentage of the ticket money made will be given back to participating nonprofits.

For more information on ticket sales, vendor opportunities, or volunteer work, refer to the website at http://www.pueblofest.com.

About Bold Production

Bold Production Inc endeavors to make America stronger through Latino entrepreneurship research and education impact programs for Latino executives.